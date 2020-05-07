COVID-19: Can Children Pass The Coronavirus To Adults?

According to a recent report, while children can contract Covid-19, they are less likely than adults to become seriously ill [5] . The study stated, "The evidence to date suggests that although children do develop Covid-19, very few children develop severe symptoms, even if they have an underlying health condition" [6] .

Health experts and scientists have been studying the degree to which the virus affects children compared to adults [3] . There are far fewer cases of the virus reported in children, where most of the kids contracted the infection from someone they lived with. The Sars-Cov-2 virus usually causes a milder infection in children than in adults or older people [4] .

But, Can Children Pass Coronavirus To Adults?

A recent study explored and analysed the existing research into the effects of Covid-19 on children. The research study pointed out that a joint commission by China and the World Health Organisation (WHO) "could not recall episodes during contact tracing where transmission occurred from a child to an adult" [7].

The role of children in the transmission is unclear, but it seems likely they do not play a significant role. As per the reports, children have a lower attack rate than adults and are less likely to acquire it from a household contact than adults are.

In addition to this, the researchers also pointed out that children are less often the people bringing coronavirus infection into the household than adults and added that there has been limited research exploring this topic [8].

The evidence of the study declares that children can be asymptomatic, but that is something that has been reported in adults as well [9]. The researchers also used the sample of a study published in Germany, which gathered the understanding that children with Covid-19 may be as infectious as adults [10].

Another study used by the researchers were of the one published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases of a child who displayed mild symptoms of the virus. Although the child came in contact with 172 people, he reportedly did not infect anyone [11].