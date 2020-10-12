7 Blue Zone Foods To Eat For Longevity Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

The food that we eat as a part of our diet plays a crucial role in how we look and feel. Eating the right foods that contain a good amount of healthy fats, nutrients and antioxidants can help us to lead a long and healthy life. And boosting your intake of foods that are a part of the blue zone diet can aid in longevity. Yes, the blue zone diet, a concept that was developed by Dan Buettner, CEO of Blue Zones LLC, who teamed up with National Geographic and the National Institute on Aging to find out the areas around the world where people have low rates of chronic diseases and live longer than anywhere else [1].

What Is A Blue Zone?

Blue Zone is a term given to geographical areas around the world where people live exceptionally long lives. These areas are called blue zones because Dan Buettner and his team were searching for these areas and drew blue circles around them on a map.

The Blue zone regions include Okinawa, Japan; Ikaria, Greece, Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica; Sardinia, Italy and Loma Linda, California (USA) [1]. People who live in these areas live over 90 and 100 years due to their healthy food and lifestyle habits [2] [3].

People who live in the blue zone areas eat primarily plant-based foods and avoid eating meat, dairy products, sugary foods and processed foods.

In order to lead a long and healthy life, you can add the blue zone foods into your diet. We've listed the blue zone foods that people eat as a part of the blue zone diet. Have a look.

Blue Zone Foods To Include In Your Diet