7 Best Teas To Relieve Asthma Symptoms

Tea has become an indispensable part of our lives. Our days seem incomplete without a cup of hot tea in the morning. People drink tea to relieve stress, increase energy, alleviate migraine headaches and the list goes on. But one thing you probably didn't know is that drinking tea can also actually aid in relieving the symptoms of asthma.

Asthma is a serious health condition that causes the lining of the airways to become narrow and swell up leading to symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and chest congestion [1].

A review study showed that there are thousands of herbs and spices that have been used in the form of tea for centuries around the world to support respiratory health [2].

If you are experiencing mild asthma symptoms you can drink these teas to bring you instant relief. However, if you notice that your symptoms are worsening, consult a doctor immediately.

Have a look at the best teas for easing the symptoms of asthma.

1. Black tea Black tea is a popular beverage consumed around the globe. It comes from the Camellia sinensis plant. Studies have shown that black tea contains caffeine, which may aid in relaxing your airways and improve the functioning of your lungs. However, this may provide a temporary relief from the symptoms of asthma [3]. How to make: In a cup of boiling water, add 1 tsp of black tea leaves and let it steep for 5 minutes. Strain the tea and drink it. 11 Impressive Health Benefits Of Black Tea You Haven't Heard Of 2. Green tea Green tea, one of the widely consumed beverages also comes from the Camellia sinensis plant. Green tea is packed full of antioxidants and beneficial plant compounds. Animal studies have shown that green tea contains epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a type of plant compound that can help lower airway inflammation in mice with bronchial asthma [4] [5]. In addition, green tea contains caffeine, which may improve the functioning of the airways for upto four hours in asthmatic patients, thus providing a temporary relief [6]. How to make: In a cup add 1 tsp of green tea leaves and pour boiling water over the leaves. Allow it to steep for 5 minutes. Strain and drink it. 3. Ginger tea Ginger (Zingiber officinale) is a well-known spice packed with nutrients and bioactive compounds. Test-tube studies using human cells have found that gingerols and shogaols, the two important compounds present in ginger can help combat asthma by lowering inflammation of the airways [7] [8]. Another study showed that ginger could effectively reduce the symptoms of asthma in asthmatic patients [9]. How to make: In a cup of boiling water, add 1 tsp of grated ginger. Steep it for 10 to 20 minutes and strain the tea before drinking. 11 Wonderful Health Benefits Of Drinking Hibiscus Tea 4. Eucalyptus tea Eucalyptus tree is widely used for its medicinal properties. The leaves of the eucalyptus tree are used to make eucalyptus tea and eucalyptus essential oil. Eucalyptus tea contains antioxidants and plant compounds like eucalyptol, also known as cineole, which has been shown to help improve asthma symptoms [10]. Another study also pointed out that the anti-inflammatory activity of eucalyptol could help manage asthma symptoms [11]. How to make: In a cup of boiling water, add 1 tsp of dried eucalyptus leaves. Steep it for 10 minutes and strain the tea to remove the leaves before drinking. 5. Licorice tea Licorice tea which is made from the root of the licorice plant (Glycyrrhiza glabra) is used in traditional medicine to treat a variety of ailments including asthma. Animal studies have shown that glycyrrhizin extract from licorice root can help relieve asthma symptoms, especially when combined with current asthma treatments [12] [13] [14]. However, there are limited human research studies and further research is needed. How to make: Add 1 tsp of dried licorice root to 1 cup of water. Heat the water and steep it for 5 minutes. Strain the water and throw away the licorice root 6. Mullein tea Mullein tea is an aromatic beverage that has been used for centuries to treat a number of conditions including asthma. Mullein tea is made from the leaves of the mullein (Verbascum thapsus), a flowering plant. Animal and human research studies show that mullein tea may help treat asthma symptoms by decreasing inflammation, which aids in relaxing the muscles in your respiratory tract. However, more research is needed in this area [15] [16]. How to make: Add a small amount of dried mullein leaves to 1 cup of boiling water. Steep it for 15 to 30 minutes. Strain the leaves and drink the tea. Did You Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of Red Tea? 7. Rooibos tea Rooibos tea is a flavourful tea known for its medicinal properties. It is made by using the leaves from the rooibos plant (Aspalathus linearis). A study showed that rooibos tea has been found to provide relief from asthma, allergies and other health problems [17]. How to make: Steep a rooibos tea bag in a cup of boiling water for 5 to 10 minutes. Note: Speak to your doctor before you drink any of the listed teas for managing asthma. Common FAQs Q. Is tea good for asthma patients? A. Yes, some research studies have shown that some teas like green tea, black tea, ginger tea and eucalyptus tea may help in managing asthma symptoms. Q. How can I get immediate relief from asthma? A. Drink a cup of one of the listed teas to help open up the airways as it will provide you some immediate relief for few hours. Q. Are hot drinks good for asthma? A. Yes, drinking hot beverages is helpful in reducing asthma symptoms.