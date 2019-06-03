10 Healthy Foods That Cleanse The Colon Wellness oi-Lekhaka

The colon is responsible for effective digestion and absorption of nutrients and any mishap of unhealthy practices in your diet may directly influence the biological function leading to ailments and disorders which may become chronic with time. Therefore, the emphasis on cleansing the colon is pivotal to good health.

Boldsky has come up with a list of food items that help in the effective functioning of your colon and take away worries about improper digestion and colon cancer. Read on to find what's in the list.

1. Oats

In relatively modern times, oats have been said to contain essential dietary fibre and are of high nutritional value. Oats are said to contain a unique blend of bioactive components such as phenolics, carotenoids, phytic acid, beta-glucan and vitamin E, which enhance the bowel movement. The starch of oats is said to escape the digestive process and provide fermentable carbohydrates to the colic bacteria which maximize their functioning. Oats are also said to form desirable metabolites including the helpful short-chain fatty acids in the colon. [1]

2. Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits like lemon, oranges and grapefruit are highly essential in colon cleansing. They are also known to have positive effects in reducing inflammation and inhibiting colon cancer. The presence of active natural metabolites in citrus fruit juice influence direct absorption in the intestines. The flavonoids and antioxidant agents significantly reduce the chances of colic medical ailments. [2]

3. Avocado

Avocado is a perfect medicine for the colon. It is known to effectively inhibit the growth of cancer cells in the intestine. It is, therefore, also widely used as a complementary treatment of colon cancer. Avocados also work to lover the toxicity and thus act magically in reducing the stress inside the colon cavity and adjoining cells. [3]

4. Chia Seeds

The mere addition of 2 tablespoons of chia seeds to your diet will magically relieve your stress of improper digestion. The chia seeds are known to contain dietary fibre that ferments in the colon. This fibre forms a bulk part of the diet and enhances the bowel movement. The fibre moves through the colon and brings all toxic elements and cholesterol out of your body. [4]

5. Yogurt

Numerous researches on colic digestion have concluded that dietary yogurt plays an essential role in colon health. It was concluded that healthy individuals found their digestion improve significantly through the consumption of yogurt on a regular basis.

Yogurt contains essential bacteria that are a part of the microflora of the colon. These bacteria help in nutritive absorption and effective digestion of the bowl. The high amount of bacterial presence the colon works magically to absorb food nutrients and reduce the stress in the intestinal tracts. [5]

6. Brown Rice

Brown rice is a healthy addition to your diet. It has a high quantity of proteins and micronutrients when compared to regular white rice. Brown rice is known to decrease ulcer and erosion of the colon and enhancing the gut movement. It is also used as an essential dietary supplement in patients suffering from colitis. [6]

7. Spinach

The green leafy vegetable is known to offer a wide range of health benefits to the gut region. Spinach has high fibre content that effectively mixes the bowel in the colon and ensures a smooth travel through the intestines. This significantly reduces colic stress. [7]

8. Garlic

Throughout history, garlic is known to act as a medicine for various ranges of ailments. The potential anti-inflammatory compounds in garlic work to decrease the proliferation of cancer cells in the colon. [8]

9. Pomegranate Juice

Recent studies show that colon cancer and its later advancements can be controlled with the help of active diet components. Pomegranate juice is one such recognized food which contains high concentration of phenolics and flavonids that work to reduce the spread of colic infections and cancer. Citrus fruit juices when coupled with pomegranate juice work more effectively. [9]

10. Apples

Scientific evidence suggests that apples, when included in the diet, promote the extensive growth of microbial flora in the gut. It enhances the smooth flow of bowel movement and aid in the absorption of nutrients. Regular intake of apples promotes digestive health and also keeps cardiovascular diseases at bay. [10]

View Article References [1] Rasane, P., Jha, A., Sabikhi, L., Kumar, A., & Unnikrishnan, V. S. (2015). Nutritional advantages of oats and opportunities for its processing as value added foods - a review.Journal of food science and technology,52(2), 662–675. [2] Lv, X., Zhao, S., Ning, Z., Zeng, H., Shu, Y., Tao, O., … Liu, Y. (2015). Citrus fruits as a treasure trove of active natural metabolites that potentially provide benefits for human health.Chemistry Central journal,9, 68. [3] Larijani, L. V., Ghasemi, M., AbedianKenari, S., & Naghshvar, F. (2014). Evaluating the effect of four extracts of avocado fruit on esophageal squamous carcinoma and colon adenocarcinoma cell lines in comparison with peripheral blood mononuclear cells.Acta Medica Iranica, 201-205. [4] Nduko, J. M., Maina, R. W., Muchina, R. K., & Kibitok, S. K. (2018). Application of chia (Salvia hispanica) seeds as a functional component in the fortification of pineapple jam.Food Science & Nutrition,6(8), 2344-2349. [5] Lisko, D., Johnston, G., & Johnston, C. (2017). Effects of dietary yogurt on the healthy human gastrointestinal (GI) microbiome.Microorganisms,5(1), 6. [6] Kataoka, K., Ogasa, S., Kuwahara, T., Bando, Y., Hagiwara, M., Arimochi, H., ... & Ohnishi, Y. (2008). Inhibitory effects of fermented brown rice on induction of acute colitis by dextran sulfate sodium in rats.Digestive diseases and sciences,53(6), 1601-1608. [7] Rebello, C. J., Chu, J., Beyl, R., Edwall, D., Erlanson-Albertsson, C., & Greenway, F. L. (2015). Acute effects of a spinach extract rich in thylakoids on satiety: a randomized controlled crossover trial.Journal of the American College of Nutrition,34(6), 470-477. [8] Bayan, L., Koulivand, P. H., & Gorji, A. (2014). Garlic: a review of potential therapeutic effects.Avicenna journal of phytomedicine,4(1), 1. [9] Jaganathan, S. K., Vellayappan, M. V., Narasimhan, G., & Supriyanto, E. (2014). Role of pomegranate and citrus fruit juices in colon cancer prevention.World Journal of Gastroenterology: WJG,20(16), 4618. [10] Koutsos, A., Lima, M., Conterno, L., Gasperotti, M., Bianchi, M., Fava, F., ... & Tuohy, K. (2017). Effects of commercial apple varieties on human gut microbiota composition and metabolic output using an in vitro colonic model.Nutrients,9(6), 533.