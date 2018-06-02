Your Diet Controls How Your Body Stores Fats, Not Your Genes

Many people have a misconception that being fat is genetic. Some types of diseases can be genetic but a human body gains in fat and becomes obese because of his dietary indiscipline. Even fat parents can have a slim son or daughter and that can happen because of the sincere healthy routine in diets of their child.

The fast foods and junk foods should be out of a person's diet. It is observed that being tall or short can be genetic, being diabetic can be genetic, carrying asthmatic symptoms can be genetic, but being fat or suffering from conditions of obesity is purely to do with diet. One with a practice of regular healthy diet is bound to be slimmer than the person with indiscipline in the diet routine.

Reasons To Eat Less Fat

Eating lesser quantity of fat can help in weight loss or lead to the maintenance of weight since a person will eat lesser calories because of the decrease in consumption of fat.

The risk of heart disease can also be reduced by reducing the intake of saturated fats, which will help lower the blood cholesterol levels. It may help decrease a person's risk of suffering from cancer. Eating less high-fat foods will compel the person to eat more fruits, vegetables, and grains, to balance his diet.

How To Reduce The Amount Of Fat In One's Diet?

1. Apply small amounts of lemon juice, dried herbs, miniature-sliced green onions, or a little salsa as a non-fat topping for vegetables or salads.

2. Use small amounts of high-fat toppings. For instance, use only 1 teaspoon butter or mayonnaise; 1 tablespoon sour cream; 1 tablespoon regular salad dressing.

3. Change to 1 percent or skim milk and other non-fat or lower fat dairy products (low-fat or non-fat yogurt, non-fat or reduced-fat sour cream).

4. Lessen consumption of cheese by using small amounts on sandwiches and in cooking or use lower fat and fat-free cheeses.

5. Try small amounts of these low-fat treats: fig bars, vanilla wafers, ginger snaps, angel food cake, jelly beans, gum drops, hard candy, puddings made with low-fat (1 percent) skim milk, non-fat or low-fat frozen yogurt with fruit popsicles, or fruits' topping. Also, try popcorn or pretzels without using butter/oil to make it an unsweetened treat.

6. Choose small portions of lean meat, fish, and poultry; use low-fat cooking methods.

7. Choose lower fat luncheon meats, such as sliced turkey or chicken breast, lean ham, lean sliced beef.

8. One should also try low-fat meatless meal or beans as main dish for a week or more.

9. Try kidney beans or black-eyed peas. It's a fast and easy way to use beans and peas without cooking them from scratch.

10. Use beans as a dip for vegetables or filling for sandwiches.

11. Serve soup made up of peas or beans - split-pea, minestrone, lentil, or black bean (once a week or more).

12. Try black-eyed peas or black beans as a vegetable side dish with meat or fish.

13. Add beans to salads. Many salad bars feature kidney beans, three-bean salad, or chick peas (garbanzo beans).

