World Physical Therapy Day 2018: Benefits Of Physical Therapy

Today (September 8) is the World Physical Therapy Day. It is observed to bring awareness about the crucial contribution physical therapists make to the society by keeping people physically well, mobile and independent. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of physical therapy.

What Is Physical Therapy?

It's a therapy in which trained physical therapists evaluate and treat patients with an abnormal physical function related to an injury, disease, health condition or disability.

A physical therapy program can help individuals return to their normal level of body functioning and support activities and lifestyle changes that can help prevent injury and improve overall well-being.

There are different types of physical therapy which includes pediatric physical therapy, geriatric physical therapy, vestibular rehabilitation, neurological physical therapy, orthopaedic physical therapy, wound care therapy, decongestive therapy, pelvic floor rehabilitation, and cardiovascular/pulmonary physical therapy.

Benefits of Physical Therapy

Physical therapy is one of the best choices for treating long-term chronic pain or injury. Let's have a look at some of the benefits of physical therapy.