World Environment Day 2018: 8 Easy Eco-friendly Habits

Today is World Environment Day 2018 and on this day the biggest annual event for positive environmental action takes place. This year, the World Environment Day 2018 theme is 'Beat Plastic Pollution'. In this article, we will be writing about 8 easy eco-friendly habits.

Plastic is adversely polluting the water bodies, hampering marine life, and posing a threat to human health. Plastic can stay in the environment for nearly a thousand years before it fully disintegrates.

Plastic makes up ten percent of the total waste generated and this poses a major problem as it is non-renewable. Its manufacturing and disposing processes expose humans to many toxins, including carcinogens.

By adopting green, healthy habits daily, you will be able to contribute something to the environment. By taking on environmentally friendly habits, you can use most of the resources available to reuse, rebuild, and recycle.

Let's take a look at the 8 easy eco-friendly habits.

1. Reduce Consuming Red Meat

Common sources of red meat such as cows or maybe bulls produce an enormous quantity of harmful gases, such as methane. You can simply reduce the consumption of red meat to a certain extent. Also, having too much of red meat is harmful to the body as it affects the heart and liver.

2. Stop Using Thermocol Cups

Are you using too many of thermocol cups? Well, it's time to opt for some necessary changes. Use travel mugs and thermos as paper cups and glasses pollute the environment largely and are non-biodegradable too. Did you know plastic cutlery takes around 100 to 1000 years to decompose?

3. Polyester And Synthetic Clothes Are Harmful

Do you know why polyester and synthetic clothes are harmful? Because these add to polluting the environment every time you wash them. How? While washing, the clothes release some lint from the fabric and very small pieces of plastic called microfibres. These, in turn, pollute the water bodies and marine life.

4. Stop Using Disposable Razors

Though disposable razors are convenient to use, the plastic handles of these razors contribute to soil pollution. The steel blades can be recycled but the plastic handles end up in landfills. Use a trimmer instead of using a disposable razor.

5. Avoid Using Plastic Straws

Plastic straws also are a major cause of soil pollution. Use stainless steel cutlery and straws, which can be washed and reused. Also, avoid using wooden chopsticks as thousands of trees are cut down to make these wooden chopsticks. So, this is another eco-friendly habit that you can abide by.

6. Stop Using Paper Towels

Studies have shown that paper towels are not really hygienic. In addition, thousands of trees are cut down to manufacture paper towels. Swap paper towels and use hand towels in the bathroom and kitchen. In this way, you can save the trees from being cut down.

7. Stop Using Plastic Wrapping Papers

Do you know the plastic wrappers which are used in wrapping gifts also harm the environment? Try using old paintings or old newspapers as a wrapping paper. You can tell your friends and family members too to use newspapers and later use them as gift bags and send out gifts.

8. Don't Waste Rainwater

Rainwater is a source of water that should be used wisely. Save as much as rainwater as possible during the monsoons and use it for various household purposes. You can easily use this water for your household chores and save your tap water to an extent.

