World Blood Donor Day 2018: Apple & Banana Smoothie For Weight Loss And Increasing Hemoglobin

Tomorrow is World Blood Donor Day and we are bringing together a series of healthy recipes on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day. This year the World Blood Donor Day theme 2018 is 'Blood connects us all'. Today we are going to write about an apple and banana smoothie for weight loss and for increasing iron in the body.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 80 per cent of the world's population is deficient in iron, with pregnant women more at a risk.

The recommended daily allowance of iron for adults is 8 mg for men and 18 mg for women. After 50 years of age, for women, the daily requirement for iron is 8 mg a day.

Apples and bananas are both filling and nutritious. One medium apple contains 95 calories, 25 grams of carbohydrates, and 14 per cent of the daily value of vitamin C.

On the other hand, bananas are good for anemia because they contain folic acid and vitamin B12, all of which are extremely useful in the treatment of anemia.

Honey is added in the smoothie because it is rich in copper which helps in iron absorption.

Iron In Apples

Apples are considered a healthy fruit, containing a good amount of iron, if eaten with the skin. One medium-sized apple provides about two per cent of the daily recommended iron. Iron is an essential mineral which helps in producing the hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is a protein that transports oxygen throughout the body.

Not only apples are a good source of iron, they are rich in other minerals too. A medium apple contains 195 mg of potassium, which regulates electrolytes in the body to maintain a normal blood pressure and heart rate.

Copper is another trace mineral found in apples. This mineral is needed by the body to produce hemoglobin, collagen, myelin, and melanin.

Scientific research has stated that vitamin C present in apples promotes the use of iron in the body by overcoming substances that inhibit absorption.

Iron In Bananas

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Nutrient Database for Standard Reference, a small banana contains about 0.21 grams of iron, and a medium banana provides 0.31 grams of iron.

Apart from providing iron, bananas meet your total carbohydrate, fibre, and potassium requirements. A medium-sized banana contains 27 grams of total carbohydrates, 3 grams of fibre, and 422 milligrams of potassium.

How Will An Apple, Banana, And Honey Smoothie Help In Increasing Iron And In Weight Loss?

Though apples and bananas contain a small amount of iron, when combined together, they will help in boosting the iron content in the body, thereby helping in the formation of red blood cells.

The vitamin C content in both the fruits is required for making new cells and clearing free radicals from your blood that might otherwise damage cells.

People who are trying to lose weight can incorporate apples and bananas into their weight loss diet. The fibre present in both bananas and apples will give you a feeling of fullness, which can prevent you from overeating.

Honey also contains a good amount of iron. 100 grams of honey has 0.42 mg of iron. In addition, honey also contains copper and magnesium that will help in increasing hemoglobin in the body.

How To Make Apple & Banana Smoothie For Increasing Hemoglobin And For Weight Loss?

Ingredients:

1 banana, preferably a big one

1 apple

1 tablespoon of honey, you can add more according to your taste

½ a glass of milk

Method:

First, we wash the banana and the apple, then pat them dry.

We will peel the banana and chop it.

We will cut the apple and chop it into chunks.

Now we will add them in the juicer and drizzle a spoon of honey; you can add more honey according to your taste. We are not using any sugar to make this drink healthier.

Add half a glass of milk to the juicer and blend all the ingredients till you get a smooth purée.

Now you need to check the consistency of this drink; if you find it too thick you can add some more milk and blend it for a few seconds more.

Pour this delicious beverage into a glass and garnish the glass with a banana wheel if you like and enjoy the drink!

