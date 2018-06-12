Do You Know These 11 Health Benefits Of The Persimmon Fruit?

We are sure you must have heard of many exotic fruits that are widely grown in India. But probably you haven't heard of this exotic fruit known as persimmon. In this article, we will be writing about the benefits of persimmon.

Persimmons are delicious and fall under the category of exotic fruits. There are different types of persimmons, such as the Japanese persimmon, the American persimmon, the Indian persimmon, the Black persimmon, and the date-plum tree.

This exotic fruit is rich in quite a number of minerals like calcium and phosphorous and vitamins like vitamin C and vitamin A. Some of the common names of the persimmon fruit are 'Jove's Fire', 'The Fruit of the Gods', and 'Nature's Candy'.

In Hindi, the persimmon fruit is called 'Tendu'. So, let's have a look at the health benefits of the persimmon fruit.

1. Helps In Weight Loss

A medium-sized persimmon fruit weighs around 168 grams and contains about 31 grams of carbohydrates. Being a low-calorie fruit, it is an ideal fruit for weight loss. So, if you are trying to lose weight have the persimmon fruit as a snack.

2. Loaded With Antioxidants

Persimmon fruit is packed with beneficial antioxidants. According to a noted study, persimmon juice is rich in gallic acid and epicatechin gallate, two compounds with antioxidant properties. Antioxidants help in fighting off harmful free radicals to prevent damage to cells and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

3. Supports Eye Health

Persimmons are rich in vitamin A, that is essential in maintaining eye health. One persimmon fruit provides 55 per cent of the daily requirement for vitamin A. A deficiency in vitamin A can lead to night blindness, dry eyes, and other chronic diseases of the eyes.

4. Reduces Cholesterol Levels

Cholesterol is a fat-like substance that builds up in the arteries which cause heart attack and stroke. Some noted studies have shown that persimmon fruit could help in reducing cholesterol levels. Eating a persimmon fruit daily will significantly decrease the levels of bad cholesterol.

5. Improves Metabolic Activity

Persimmons contain elements of the B complex vitamins like folic acid and thiamine, which are essential in taking part in the metabolic functions throughout the body. These elements make sure that the body's systems are functioning correctly, thus increasing metabolism.

6. Decreases Inflammation

One of the persimmon benefits is it helps in decreasing inflammation. Though inflammation is a healthy immune response, chronic inflammation is deadly and can cause diseases like cancer and coronary heart disease. Due to the fruit's rich content of antioxidants and tannins (tannic acid), persimmon has been shown to help relieve inflammation.

7. Lowers Blood Pressure

The tannins found in the persimmon fruit may be able to help lower blood pressure levels. High blood pressure is one of the major risk factors for heart disease. Many studies have shown that tannin present in the persimmon fruit aids in lowering blood pressure.

8. Prevents Premature Ageing

Persimmons contain valuable nutrients like beta-carotene, lutein, lycopene, and cryptoxanthin. These nutrients function as antioxidants in the body to reduce oxidative stress and prevent signs of premature ageing, like Alzheimer's disease, fatigue, loss of vision, wrinkles, muscle weakness, and a number of other conditions.

9. Prevents Cancer

This delicious fruit is jam-packed with antioxidants that contain anti-cancer agents that boost up your body's ability to fight free radicals and protects against many diseases. Persimmon fruit has high levels of vitamin A and vitamin C as well as phenolic compounds which can prevent different types of cancer. So start, adding them to your diet now!

10. Boosts Immunity

The persimmon fruit helps in boosting immunity because it contains vitamin C. This fruit is known to have the highest amount of vitamin C with approximately 80 per cent of the daily requirement. Vitamin C or ascorbic acid aids in stimulating the immune system and increases the production of white blood cells. White blood cells are necessary for protecting the body against both infections and foreign invaders.

11. Keeps The Liver Healthy

Persimmon fruit is rich in beneficial antioxidants which eliminate the harmful oxygen-derived free radicals from the body. It also helps in lowering the effect of toxic materials and prevents cell damage in the body, thereby, detoxifying the liver.

How To Eat A Persimmon Fruit

Persimmons can be eaten in a fresh, dried, or raw form. Ripe persimmons are sweet, firm, and crisp.

How To Make Persimmon Fruit Juice

1. Take 2 large fresh persimmons and wash them.

2. Cut them and add them in the blender.

3. Add half a cup of water and blend nicely.

