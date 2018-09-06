Carnivore Diet: Everything You Need To Know

The carnivore diet is a diet which recommends eating meat during all meal times throughout the day. The theory of a carnivorous diet originated from the ancestral belief that people generally ate meat as it was not considered energy efficient to indulge in gathering a lot of fruits and vegetables that would satiate their appetite.

A carnivore, as we all know, is the one who most eats meat (hence, the name a carnivore diet). A carnivore is known to survive on the flesh of other animals.

How Does A Carnivore Diet Work?

Being one of the trendiest nutritional diets, many are preferring the carnivore diet these days. Many people who have chosen this diet have praised it saying it has effectively shown an increase in the energy levels, followed by weight loss and mental cognition. Animal foods are zero carbs.

In this form of a diet, you would need to completely avoid carbohydrates and supplements. When carbohydrates are not part of our diet, then our body finds other sources of energy and enters into a condition of ketosis. Now the body would use the body fats for energy via ketones. This has shown to provide several health benefits.

The carnivore diet helps you eliminate all the danger-causing foods and the potential allergens from your diet. This shows reduction in gastrointestinal problems, along with reduction in weight gain, autoimmune disorders and bloating.