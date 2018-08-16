Sudarshan Kriya: A Yoga Technique For Your Overall Well-being

Sudarshan Kriya is a powerful rhythmic breathing technique. It is an effortless process that helps to de-stress and remove the negativity by drawing you into a deep state of meditation. 'Su' means proper, and 'darshan' means vision. In yogic science 'Kriya' means to purify the body. The three combined together 'Sudarshan Kriya' means 'proper vision by purifying action.' It is a unique breathing practice that involves cyclical breathing pattern. The breathing ranges from slow and calming to rapid and stimulating. You take control of your breath in this kriya.

It enhances brain, hormone, immunity and cardiovascular system functioning. Not only this, the kriya also significantly reduces stress, depression, and anxiety. Besides this, it promotes both physical and mental well-being. This technique has favourable effects on your mind-body connection.

When factors like environmental pollution, bad eating habits, and a sedentary lifestyle just bog us down, Sudarshan Kriya is a way out for the citizens to lead a better life.

The Techniques

Sudarshan Kriya can be practised at any time of the day. One should avoid doing it immediately after having a meal. The entire process takes just about 45 minutes. There are four techniques viz - Ujjayi, Bhastrika, Om Chant and Kriya.

1. Ujjayi, in other words, is victorious breath. It is a slow breathing process. Here you have to inhale and exhale in a relaxed manner. The duration of inhalation and exhalation must be kept equal. In Ujjayi one needs to breathe consciously. You can touch your throat if you want to feel your breath.

In this technique, approximately 2-4 breaths should be taken per minute. Ujjayi helps you calm down and also keeps you alert. Slow breathing teaches you how to gain control over your breath. It also allows you to extend it to the exact count.

2. Bhastrika, in other words, is bellows breath. Bhastrika has a unique effect of stimulating the body followed by calmness. Primarily the breathing style is short and quick. One has to inhale and exhale air rapidly and forcefully in Bhastrika. At least 30 breaths should be done per minute. The duration of the exhalations should be twice that of the inhalations.

3. In Om Chant, the pure sound of 'Om,' which is the basis of all life, is chanted. The word 'Om' gets divided into three parts - A-U-M when it is recited loudly. The chanting of Om helps you to connect to the origin of the universe. It also helps you in gaining the purpose of life.

Om scuttles into your breath and sustains life. One should maintain some silence immediately after chanting two Oms. The process helps you to get into a state of bliss where you can experience the Supreme.

4. Kriya is also referred to as purifying breath. Kriya is an advanced form of breathing. Here one has to breathe in slow, medium, and fast cycles. The breaths should be cyclical and rhythmic. In this process, one should ensure that the duration of breaths inhaled should be twice than that of the breaths exhaled. This step helps in clearing your vision and purifying your self-being.

Benefits Of Sudarshan Kriya

Various benefits like physical, mental, psychological and spiritual wellness can be derived from Sudarshan Kriya. One can also improvise their interpersonal relations and build a bond of joy, harmony, and love through Sudarshan Kriya.

The Kriya helps in improving the overall health and well-being. It increases the energy levels and helps in strengthening the immune system. The cholesterol level gets reduced. One learns to deal with challenging situations in a better manner. It improves the quality of sleep. The brain functioning is enhanced with this kriya thereby boosting your creativity. It gives ease of anxiety and reduces stress.

Sudarshan Kriya works wonders for post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. One can attain inner peace and relax completely through this kriya. It will make you aware of yourself and your surroundings. Last but not the least, it helps you in building your confidence teaches you to be more patient in life.

Several studies and researches have been done in the past to figure out the side effects of Sudarshan Kriya. Studies from international educational organizations have proved that Sudarshan Kriya has no known side effects. In fact, they have documented the style of teaching and its effectiveness in various formats.

Some Tips To Get Started

Sudarshan Kriya should be learnt only from a certified yoga teacher or guru. There are expert yoga teachers who can guide you well. It can do wonders for you when learned from a professional. It can be ineffective and maybe even harmful if tried on your own.

Consult your doctor or yoga instructor to ensure that you are physically and mentally eligible to do the Sudarshan Kriya. Pregnant women should make it a part of their daily activity. Victims of alcohol and drug abuse are also seen getting good results by practising this form of yoga.

So if you are looking for a solution to deal with stress and want to feel better, look better, live better then the solution to all of this is breathing well with Sudarshan Kriya, a method from the ancient yogic science of India.