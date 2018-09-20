5 Simple Tips To Wake Up Early In The Morning

Do you find it difficult to wake up early in the morning? If you do, don't worry, there are some simple ways to deal with this issue. The lifestyle and hectic work schedule we follow tend to impact our ability to sleep properly in some way or the other. And as a result, we end up waking up late every day.
In this article, we will address this and tell you how to deal with this problem. Here are a few simple tips that will help you in getting up in the morning on time.
1. Have a light dinner
2. Switch off your gadgets
3. Keep your alarm away from your bed
4. Drink a glass of water before dozing off
5. Get out of the bed take a cold shower
1. Have A Light Dinner
Having a heavy meal before sleeping is not a good idea as it makes you feel lethargic when you wake up. Overeating leads to indigestion, hence you should consume a limited portion of food. Eating too less may trigger midnight hunger cravings which would again, disturb your sleep. Eating light will let you sleep with ease and you will be able to wake up early with a light stomach.
2. Switch Off Your Gadgets
We often have a habit of watching something or reading something online and even listening to music before we go to sleep. What we don't realize is that at times this habit of ours make us stay awake way past our bedtime. The best way to avoid it is to shut down all our gadgets before we go to sleep as it can keep us awake for long, lead to improper sleep and hinder our plan to wake up early.
3. Keep Your Alarm Away From Your Bed
This simple trick will make sure that you don't switch off your alarm and go back to sleep. Most of us have made the mistake of putting the phone on snooze mode, going back to sleep and not getting up at the time we had planned. This tip will make you get out of your bed to switch the alarm off which will help in breaking your sleep.
4. Drink A Glass Of Water Before Dozing Off
It's advised to drink around one glass of water before sleeping as it will aid in the proper functioning of your bladder and you would wake up with an urge to urinate. Drink too much water is not recommended as it can make you feel too full and disturb your sleep. People suffering from urination related problems and diabetics should avoid doing this.
5. Get Out Of The Bed And Take A Cold Shower
There is no good reason to stay in your bed once you wake up, it can actually make you want to go back to sleep. Hence, once you are up just start with your daily routine of brushing your teeth and freshening up. Doing so would make you feel fresh and sway your sleepiness away. It's also recommended that you take a cold shower to make sure your sleepiness goes away.
Make sure that you follow these simple tips to wake up on time. Don't aim to wake up way too early on the very first day as your body won't be used to it. Doing so will make you end up feeling tired and exhausted, you can try waking up early eventually. Try to stay disciplined and stick to the timings you plan to wake up, it will make your body's cycle function better.
When you start waking up early, you can start your day by meditating and doing yoga for some time, this will make you feel fresher and benefit your overall health. So adapt these tips, start your day with a positive attitude and achieve your goals.
Don't forget to share this article!
Related Articles
- Drooling: Causes & Treatments You Should Know
-
- Everything You Need To Know About Clean Sleeping
- This Is How Elon Musk's Sleep Habits Would Affect Your Health
- How To Position A Sleeping Baby?
- How Do I Get My Newborn To Sleep At Night After A Feed?
- Things You Should Never Do After Eating A Meal Or Snack
- Things That Happen To Your Body When You Put An Ice Cube At This Point On Your Head
- Sleeping More During Weekends May Up Heart Disease
- Ditch Sleeping Pills & Use This Homemade Sleep Remedy
- 10 Bad Sleeping Positions That Could Hurt You
- Disrupted Sleeping Habits Can Lead To Suicidal Thoughts - Finds Study
- Why Should You Wake Up From Your Right Side