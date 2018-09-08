What Are Polyphenol Nutrients And Why Do You Need Them?

If you are conscious about your health and wish to follow a diet that keeps health ailments at bay, then you surely must have heard about polyphenols. Over 8000 polyphenols have been identified in foods such as fruits, chocolates, vegetables, tea, wine, extra virgin oil, etc. Polyphenols are considered important as these play a major role in the overall wellness of the human body.

What Are Polyphenols?

These are phytochemicals found abundantly in plant food sources that are naturally available and show antioxidant features. Antioxidants, as are widely known, help in protecting the cells of the body from free radical damage. These, therefore, control the rate at which one ages. Without this nutrient, your cells can become poorly damaged causing tissue degradation.

Polyphenols are broken down into categories based on the number of phenol rings that they contain. Higher levels of polyphenols are found in the outer layer of plants when compared to the inner layers.

The most understood polyphenol group is the flavonoids. Flavonoids possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. These are ideally found in legumes, red wine, green tea, fruits and vegetables.

How Do Polyphenols Benefit Your Body?

Known for their diverse biological properties, polyphenols are known for the following health benefits: