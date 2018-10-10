Can Eczema Be Mistaken For Ringworm?

A skin condition that causes rashes alongside dry and highly sensitive skin is known as eczema. However, a particular kind of eczema - nummular eczema - is sometimes mistaken to be ringworm infection.

Ringworm, quite like nummular eczema (also referred to as dermatitis), is a skin condition that causes itchiness, redness and other signs. As both of these appear as circular rashes many people might get confused between nummular eczema and ringworm. However, the triggers behind eczema are quite different from that of ringworm.

Nummular eczema is typically seen in the form of coin-shaped patches on the skin, whereas ringworm is a fungal infection that appears as ring-shaped patches. Ringworm would usually have a red center. They may appear flat or slightly raised. The ringworm sores, during the initial stages, appear to be moist. The rash keeps increasing in size over time. Spider bites can also sometimes look like ringworm. Nummular eczema is much more severe than ringworm and tends to have a kind of bull's eye shaped rash.