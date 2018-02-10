List Of 11 Foods That Cause Inflammation Of The Joints

1. Tomatoes

Tomatoes largely are a part of our diet, whether in salads or products like sauces and ketchups. Though commonly tomatoes are assumed to be anti-inflammatory, recent studies have shown that certain compounds in tomatoes are known to cause joint inflammation.

2. Soda

The very popular aerated beverages, soda and bottled juices, are one of the majorly consumed foods that can cause inflammation because of the artificial sweeteners added to it. Fructose contained in beverages and soft drinks can raise the uric acid level in the blood contributing to joint inflammation. Excess intake of such beverages should be avoided for the prevention of joint inflammation.

3. Sugar

Sugar is any form, natural and refined, should be completely avoided to do away with the condition of inflammation. Artificial sweeteners and sugar candies and bakery confection products can lead to obesity, which can further lead to achy knees due to the pressure formed on the knees.

4. Refined Flour

Refined flour can be one of the foods that might affect the joints. The rise in blood sugar levels can lead to the production of chemicals called cytokines by the body, which is inflammatory in nature. So, white breads, pasta, and such foods processed from refined flour are to be avoided.

5. Fried Foods

Omega-6 fatty acids contained in fried foods are responsible to cause joint inflammation. Fried foods are responsible for chronic inflammation.

6. Dairy Products

The protein and whey content in dairy products can trigger inflammation of the joints. Dairy products are known to be the most contributing factor causing inflammation. So, it is advisable to do away with dairy products from the diet list and rather opt for protein intake from plant-based foods.

7. Processed Meats

Processed meats can cause inflammation of the joints. The amount of fat and calorie intake from meat can make you highly susceptible to joint inflammation. It is wise to switch over from a non-vegetarian diet to a vegetarian one to avoid the inflammation in joints.

8. Alcohol

Alcohol can trigger many diseases, including joint inflammation. Frequent and prolonged intake of alcohol can be a health hazard and can cause severe inflammation.

9. Corn Oil

Corn oil and corn products can lead to joint inflammation. Corn oil contains omega-6 fatty acids which when taken in excess have been seen to enhance inflammation.

10. MSG

This food enhancer adds to the pro-inflammatory list of foods that are to be avoided. This is used for increased and flavourful taste and is added to soups, spices, cereals and condiments. However, it turns to be a bad choice for people suffering from joint inflammation and it can increase the symptoms of this ailment.

11. Coffee

Who doesn't enjoy a cup of hot coffee? But the bad news is that excessive quantity of coffee, precisely more than 3 cups a day, can be bad for your knees. Hence, it is advisable to substitute your craving for coffee with green tea or black tea.

A conscious diet can help prevent inflammation of the joints. The above foods which trigger inflammation are to be avoided for a healthy body. Keeping a check on the above foods can save you from those achy knees.

While it might not be so easy to do away with these foods completely from our diet, the intake can be minimized for reducing the chances of joint inflammation.