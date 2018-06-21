International Yoga Day: How To Reduce Face Fat By Practising Yoga

What is face yoga or facial yoga? This is a series of exercises that slims down your face just the way yoga does for your body. This International Yoga Day we will be writing about how to reduce face fat by yoga.

Do you know there are approximately 52 muscles in the face? Exercising these muscles helps release facial tension, eye strain, and neck strain. The face muscles are no different from the muscles in the rest of the body and if these muscles aren't exercised below the neck, they start becoming flabby.

The face muscles, which include the jaw, brow, and forehead can counteract the wrinkle caused by grimacing that you do on a daily basis. However, facial yoga will not remove the fine lines and wrinkles, but it can definitely change the downward shift.

Doing facial exercises can make your face look younger and beautiful the natural way by toning your face muscles.

It also helps improve the blood circulation which results in a clear and healthy complexion. Doing these yoga exercises will give you a natural, painless, and long-lasting effect. Let's read on to know the best yoga exercises for slimming your face.

1. Locked Tongue Pose/Jivha Bandha

How to do: Sit in a lotus position and place your hands on your lap. Place the tip of your tongue against the upper wall of your mouth. Keeping your tongue in that position, open your mouth till you feel a stretch in your neck and throat. Breathe normally and repeat this a couple of times.

Benefits: This facial yoga will chisel your face and shape your jawline. Moreover, it will also tone your facial muscles.

2. Fish Face

How to do: The fish face exercise is done by sucking your cheeks and lips inwards and attempting to smile in that position. You may experience a burning sensation in the jaw and cheeks. Don't worry, just relax and repeat the exercise!

Benefits: This exercise tones and stretches your cheek muscles and makes your cheeks less flabby.

3. Lion Pose/ Simha Mudra

How to do: Kneel down and put your hands on your thighs then drop your jaw and open your mouth wide. Stick out your tongue downwards, towards the chin forcefully and breathe through your mouth. The sound of the breathing replicates the roar of a lion. Repeat this a couple of times.

Benefits: Lion pose is considered to be one of the best asanas for the face because it helps to stimulate and tone all your facial muscles.

4. Chin Lock/ Jalandhar Bandha

How to do: Breathe deeply while sitting down in the lotus position and put your hands on the knees, lift your shoulders up, and bend forward. Start pressing your chin firmly against your chest and hold your breath as long as possible. Release the position and repeat this process.

Benefits: The jalandhar bandha exercise will shape your face and tone your jawline muscles. This face yoga is superb for people having a double chin and helps to get rid of it.

5. Mouthwash Technique

How to do: Fill up your mouth with air close it. Blow the air from the left cheek to the right cheek, similar to cleansing your mouth with mouthwash. Continue this exercise for a couple of minutes. Relax and start again!

Benefits: This facial yoga will tone your cheeks and will eliminate the double chin from your face.

6. Neck Roll

How to do: Sit and keep your head facing forward and now bend your head towards one side in line with your chin and turn your head in a circular motion. While doing this exercise, keep your spine straight and shoulders down. Do the circular motion in the clockwise and anti-clockwise direction.

Benefits: The neck roll exercise is one of the most effective ways to get rid of a double chin and aids in toning your chin, neck muscles, and jawline. Furthermore, it tightens the neck skin and reduces sagging of the skin and removes wrinkles.

7. Blowing Air

How to do: Erect your spine and tilt your head backward and look straight up at the ceiling. Pull your lips out and blow air. Do this for 10 seconds and relax.

Benefits: The neck and facial muscles get worked up and this reduces the double chin and gives a natural face lift.

8. Lip Pull

How to do: You may sit or stand by keeping your head facing forward and straight. Lift your lower lip and push your lower jaw out and you will feel a stretch in your chin muscles and jawline while doing it. Stay in that posture for a few minutes and relax.

Benefits: This facial yoga tones your facial muscles and gives you high cheekbones and a prominent jawline.

9. Eye Focus

How to do: Open your eyes wide and don't wrinkle your eyebrows. Stay in this position and focus at a point in the distance for 10 seconds and relax.

Benefits: Smoothens your eyebrows

10. Jaw Release

How to do: Sit down and move your mouth as if you are chewing your food. Then open your mouth wide with your tongue placed on your lower teeth. Hold it for a few seconds and repeat a couple of times.

Benefits: This facial yoga will give you sharp and attractive cheekbones, reduce double chin, and also give you a prominent jawline. Also, it stretches the muscles around the jaws, cheeks, and lips.

