International Women's Day: 10 Healthy Habits For Women

2. Have Protein Snacks

Healthy women should eat well during breakfast, lunch and dinner. Women should not restrict their diets and should eat whenever they are hungry instead of starving themselves. Eat more of protein-based snacks which are full of healthy fats to keep you going.

3. Find Creative Ways To Stay Active

Women should keep themselves healthy by taking the stairs instead of the lift or going for a brisk walk in the morning or evening. Also, while you are doing grocery shopping, carry your own grocery bags that will help to tone your biceps.

4. Sleep Is Important

Women should keep themselves healthy by not only eating nutritious foods but also sleeping at the right time. If you are sleep deprived, you tend to become cranky and this will make the other people around you uncomfortable, including yourself.

5. Limit Caffeine Intake

Women should keep themselves fit by drinking water throughout the day. Instead, there are many who gulp down cups of coffee and tea, this has adverse effects on the body, leading to dehydration. Water or freshly squeezed fruit juices should be had regularly.

6. Treat Yourself With Sweets

Research shows that women who treat themselves with sweets are more likely to have less control over their eating. And eating sweets once in a while will boost up your mood. But, don't overeat them, as these may lead to weight gain.

7. Laugh Out Loud

Laughter can relieve you from stress, which can lead to weight gain and unhealthy habits. When you are under stress, the body triggers the release of glucose and the extra glucose gets converted into insulin. This in turn gets stored as fat.

8. Try Other Activities

Women should not only go to the gym, they should also try out other activities. Meeting old friends, swimming, brisk walking, gardening, sports, and yoga should also be included, as this will lower the risk of heart disease.

9. Balance Your Life

Women who keep themselves fit know that extreme diets, extreme working out and a rigid schedule are not sustainable. So, in order to keep yourself fit and healthy, it's necessary that you balance your life by opting for a sensible lifestyle.

10. Socialize More Often

According to a noted study, socializing is effective and acts as a mental exercise in boosting memory and intellectual performance. If you socialize more often, it will keep you mentally fit.