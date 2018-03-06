10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Beer

The summer season has already set in and everyone sure is chilling out with a bottle of beer. Beer is the ultimate rescuer, as it helps to cool down the body during the summer time. Beer is the most popularly consumed alcoholic beverage among the youth and the third most popular drink preceded by tea and water.
Beer is brewed from cereal grains which are responsible for its nutritional value. People usually drink beer by munching on snacks. Beer has high amounts of protein and vitamin B content than wine and the antioxidant content is equal to wine.
Beer is also rich in minerals which contain significant amounts of magnesium, selenium, potassium, phosphorous, and biotin. This plays a role in various metabolic processes and boosts your health in a number of ways.
NOTE: Drinking beer in moderate quantities will definitely boost your health.
So, read on to know more about the health benefits of beer.
1. Prevents Cancer
Brewing beer contains flavonoid compounds that play a major role in the chemoprevention of cancer, including prostate cancer. Beer is also a good source of polyphenols that have been proven to be effective in fighting cancer.
2. Prevents Anaemia
Beer is an excellent source of vitamin B12 and folic acid. A deficiency of these vitamins cause anaemia. The presence of vitamin B12 can ward away other diseases and is essential for maintaining normal growth, concentration and a good memory.
3. Prevents Ageing
Did you know that beer can delay ageing? Yes it's true that beer increases the potency and impact of vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant in the body. Vitamin E is required for the maintenance of healthy skin and it slows down the ageing process.
4. Promotes Kidney Health
Sometimes, gallstones or kidney stones form in the kidneys, which are often due to dehydration. So, consuming beer can reduce the risk of kidney problems. But ensure that you drink beer in limited quantities.
5. Boosts Brain Health
As people age, brain functioning starts to diminish. Brain is an important organ which promotes memory, concentration and other functions. Consumption of beer reduces the risk of cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease.
6. Healthy Heart
Drinking beer regularly reduces the risk of heart disease by 30 percent. Beer also has good anti-clotting effects that help to keep the blood vessels clean. If you drink beer in limited amounts, it may help reduce blood clotting.
7. Reduces Risk Of Diabetes
If you drink beer in limited quantities, the risk lowers of one suffering from diabetes. Studies have shown that moderate beer consumption can prevent type 2 diabetes as well, wherein it is known to lower the blood sugar levels.
8. Lowers Blood Pressure
Many noted studies have shown that individuals who drank beer had a normal blood pressure value. It means beer prevents high blood pressure surge. So, if you are suffering with high blood pressure, you can drink 1-2 glasses of it that wouldn't affect the BP level.
9. Prevents Stroke
Researchers have found out that limited quantity of beer consumption helps in preventing blood clots, which are responsible for blocking blood flow to the heart and other organs of the body.
10. Strong Bones
Beer if drunk in limited amounts may promote a good bone health due to its silicon content. Silicon aids in stimulating the bone-building cells and the estrogenic effect of beer helps to maintain healthy bones.
