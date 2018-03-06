10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Beer

2. Prevents Anaemia

Beer is an excellent source of vitamin B12 and folic acid. A deficiency of these vitamins cause anaemia. The presence of vitamin B12 can ward away other diseases and is essential for maintaining normal growth, concentration and a good memory.

3. Prevents Ageing

Did you know that beer can delay ageing? Yes it's true that beer increases the potency and impact of vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant in the body. Vitamin E is required for the maintenance of healthy skin and it slows down the ageing process.

4. Promotes Kidney Health

Sometimes, gallstones or kidney stones form in the kidneys, which are often due to dehydration. So, consuming beer can reduce the risk of kidney problems. But ensure that you drink beer in limited quantities.

5. Boosts Brain Health

As people age, brain functioning starts to diminish. Brain is an important organ which promotes memory, concentration and other functions. Consumption of beer reduces the risk of cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease.

6. Healthy Heart

Drinking beer regularly reduces the risk of heart disease by 30 percent. Beer also has good anti-clotting effects that help to keep the blood vessels clean. If you drink beer in limited amounts, it may help reduce blood clotting.

7. Reduces Risk Of Diabetes

If you drink beer in limited quantities, the risk lowers of one suffering from diabetes. Studies have shown that moderate beer consumption can prevent type 2 diabetes as well, wherein it is known to lower the blood sugar levels.

8. Lowers Blood Pressure

Many noted studies have shown that individuals who drank beer had a normal blood pressure value. It means beer prevents high blood pressure surge. So, if you are suffering with high blood pressure, you can drink 1-2 glasses of it that wouldn't affect the BP level.

9. Prevents Stroke

Researchers have found out that limited quantity of beer consumption helps in preventing blood clots, which are responsible for blocking blood flow to the heart and other organs of the body.

10. Strong Bones

Beer if drunk in limited amounts may promote a good bone health due to its silicon content. Silicon aids in stimulating the bone-building cells and the estrogenic effect of beer helps to maintain healthy bones.