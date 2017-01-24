How To Get Relief From Lower Back Pain Fast Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Lower back pain has turned out to be the most common problems existing among adults [1] . According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, about 80 per cent of adults suffer from lower back pain at some point of time in their lives. This article will inform you how to get relief from lower back pain fast.

Lower back pain is of three types - acute, sub-chronic and chronic. If the pain lasts for a few days to a few weeks, it is of the acute type. If it lasts for 4-12 weeks, then it is sub-chronic in nature. If the pain prolongs for more than 12 weeks, then it is chronic lower back pain.

There are several reasons why lower back pain occurs. It may develop due to a spine problem, lumbar stenosis, sciatica, disc injury and many other reasons [2] .

Acute lower back pain is usually treated with painkillers. But when it comes to chronic lower back pain, it is recommended to consult a doctor. However, regardless of the type of back pain here are some ways to reduce lower back pain.

How To Get Relief From Lower Back Pain

1. Do light exercises

Keeping your body active with light physical exercises will reduce the acuteness of lower back pain. Light exercises for lower back pain can help strengthen the back, stomach and leg muscles and will also help support your spine and relieve the stress in the muscles and joints. According to a study, aerobic exercises for lower back pain increase the nutrients and blood flow to the soft tissues in the back, thereby aiding in faster healing and reducing stiffness in the lower back [3] .

2. Limit your rest

Limit your bed rest to shorter periods of time as lying down for long hours could increase your back pain [4] . You could rest for a few hours when you experience severe back pain. While resting, ease the strain on your back by placing a pillow between your knees when you lie on one side. When you lie on your back, place the pillows under your knees, and on your hips, when you lie on your stomach. This way, you will get relief from back pain naturally.

3. Maintain a good posture

A faulty posture can actually lead to spine problems. For example, prolonged sitting or slouching in front of the computer can strain the back muscles and this may lead to lower back pain [5] . The stress of poor posture can change the anatomical characteristics of the spine. This increases the possibility of constricted blood vessels and nerves, problems with muscles, discs and joints. Having a good posture is considered one of the best methods to reduce lower back pain.

4. Heat and cold therapy

Applying hot and cold packs alternatively on the back will provide relief from back pain [6] . Apply heat for 15 to 20 minutes at a time, like hot packs, hot baths and hot showers. Also, apply cold packs, as it reduces inflammation in the lower back.

5. Strengthen your core muscles

Strengthening the abdominal muscles will help relieve lumbar spine pain. This will reduce the strain on the lower back muscles and therefore, lower the risk of muscle damage and tearing. Empowering your core muscles can aid in bringing relief from lower back pain.

6. Increase flexibility

Wondering how to reduce lower back pain? Increase your flexibility, so that the load is equal throughout the body. Stretching and balancing exercises will help increase flexibility and reduce the tension in the back muscles [7] . Some of the stretching exercises are cobra stretch, restful pose, piriformis seated stretch, etc.

7. Sleep in the correct position

Sleeping in the wrong position or on a bad mattress can aggravate your lower back pain. Make sure to maintain the spine in a straight position while sleeping [8] . The best way to do this is by placing a pillow underneath your knees and keeping your spine straight. The pillow is important, as it helps keep that curve in your lower back.

8. Stop smoking

Did you know that smoking causes lower back pain? This is because, it contains a compound called nicotine that narrows the small blood vessels and limits the blood flow to the soft tissues and muscles, also restricting blood flow to the back muscles [9] .

9. Wear comfortable shoes

Avoid wearing shoes that have high heels or shoes that do not fit properly because they strain the back and leg muscles which further worsens lower back pain. According to the International Journal of Scientific Study, wearing high heels will lead to lower back pain [10] .

When To See A Doctor

If you experience severe low back pain which hurts even if you are lying down.

Losing control over your bladder

Having trouble in standing or walking

Feeling weak and numb in the legs

