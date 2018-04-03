How To Deal With Hard Times – 6 Mental Hacks You Need To Know

Maintaining your mental health is no joke. You wouldn't be reading this article otherwise.

So, if you are cracking under the pressure at your workplace or feel like the turbulence in your life is making you drown, here are 6 mental hacks that will teach you how to deal with these hard times and come out on top.

Just remember: all it takes to take control is the ability to be brutally honest with yourself about your circumstances and how you might be responsible for causing it.

1. Don't Isolate Yourself

When things go south, don't barricade yourself in your cave.

Instead, seek out those close to you and talk it out with them. All it takes sometimes is a different perspective to make things infinitely clearer.

Plus, the loving support would strengthen your resolve to pull yourself out on the other side.

2. Admit How You Feel

You don't need to grab a megaphone and tell the whole world how you feel when times are tough. And that includes plastering your sob stories on social media for sympathies and likes.

Instead, confess to yourself how you truly feel about the situation. Your feelings don't make you weak or stupid. They are a litmus test to understand whether you have power over a situation or not and what you can do to extricate yourself from the place you are in.

3. Know That You Won't Be In Control Always

You wouldn't learn a thing in life if everything was easy and mellow. That's why, hard times in life are our best teachers. They make us realize that the "control" we exercise over our lives is an illusion at best and foolhardy at worst.

Once you understand that, you will be able to live in the moment and focus on what you can, instead of beating your head against the wall about something you cannot change.

4. Care For Yourself

Self-care doesn't just mean taking care of your body and health, or just pursuing what makes you happy. It means doing both.

So, take care of your mind, body, and soul because you cannot triumph over your adversities if you lose yourself in the process.

5. Stay In The Moment

When times are tough, it can be difficult to stay in the present because your mind tends to slip into the past in a hopeless attempt to analyze what you could have done differently so the outcome would have changed. But you know it as well as I do that you really cannot turn back the hands of time and change a thing. So, why fixate on it?

Instead, when you feel your mind trying to slip away, breathe in deeply and then exhale out. You can even try counting backwards from 5 to 1 to bring your attention back to the present.

6. Be Brave

Bravery is not the absence of fear. It is the ability to see that what needs to be done is more important than the fear clouding your mind.

So, the next time fear stops you dead in your tracks, ask yourself if your fear is logical. Is it supported by solid arguments and statistics? Or it is simply an illogical response to an activity that would take you out of your comfort zone?

If the answer is the latter, don't let your fear stop you. Just take one step and then the next one, until you stop feeling afraid.

The simple act of being brave will boost your confidence like nothing else and will eventually help you emerge out of your hard circumstance.

Share The Wisdom With A Friend.

Don't keep all this knowledge to yourself. Share this article, so your friends can read it too.