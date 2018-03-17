How To Avoid Headache After A Nap

Sleep is important and necessary for the body and we are sure everyone is aware of that. But have you ever felt a headache after taking a nap? Some people take a nap to make up for the lost sleep. This makes their body feel relaxed and charged up when they wake up.
Research has stated that there are many benefits that you can get from napping. Some of these include increasing alertness and creativity, reducing fatigue, boosting your memory and improving your mood. However, not all the people experience the wonderful benefits of napping.
After a nap, some people get a bad headache coupled with grogginess and disorientation. The reason can be due to the long duration of nap on a weekend, either afternoon or evening. It also can occur due to irregular sleeping patterns.
So, read on to know more on how to avoid a headache after a nap.
1. Get The Recommended Amount Of Sleep
A headache occurs from oversleeping and it is due to the imbalance of serotonin and neurotransmitters in the brain. Oversleeping tends to disrupt your sleep cycle, making it more difficult for you to sleep later on. To prevent this, it is recommended to sleep for 8 hours at night.
2. Ginger
Ginger is an excellent remedy to relieve headache from oversleeping. It aids in reducing the inflammation of the blood vessels in your head. You can drink ginger juice or ginger tea to relieve yourself from the nagging headache.
3. Limit Caffeine Intake And Avoid Taking Long Naps
To prevent a headache from hitting you, try to avoid too much of intake of caffeine. Too much caffeine in the body will make it difficult for you to sleep at night. Also, taking a nap for longer hours will disrupt your sleep cycle.
4. Drink Plenty Of Water
If your body is dehydrated, you can get a headache from oversleeping. Coffee, alcohol, unsweetened drinks, etc., are a few of the factors that cause dehydration. So, drink plenty of water throughout the day to avoid headaches.
5. Ice Pack
Ice pack has a cooling effect that can reduce inflammation in certain cells, which causes headaches. The ice helps to numb the pain, making the headache a little bearable. In a towel, wrap a few ice cubes and place it on your forehead.
6. Yoga
Yoga is a great way to relieve a headache that you would get from oversleeping. Yoga will help to relax your body and free your mind. The next time you get a headache after a nap, try doing sun salutations and other yoga poses to remove the cluster from your mind.
7. Mint Juice
Mint is a great headache reliever, because it contains menthol. Menthol helps to reduce headaches naturally and quickly. Whenever you get a headache post a nap, try drinking mint tea or extract the juice of the mint leaves and apply it on your forehead.
8. Lavender Oil
Lavender oil has a very soothing and relaxing aroma that can help relieve headaches. Before you go to sleep, spray some lavender oil on your pillow to help you relax and sleep well. And if you have a headache due to oversleeping, put some lavender oil on a cloth and inhale it.
9. Acupressure
Acupressure is said to bring relief from a headache, since it targets the acupressure points in the temple, forehead, neck, feet, hands and other areas of the face. Acupressure relieves the pain completely because it targets the pressure points and heals from within.
10. Take An Ideal Nap
A 10 to 20 minutes nap is ideal for boosting your energy and increasing alertness, which is commonly called a power nap. 30 minutes of nap can cause sleep inertia, which occurs when you suddenly wake up from a slow wave sleep. So, it is best that you take a power nap.
