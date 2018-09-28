How Do You Treat A Spider Bite At Home?

Spider bites are not uncommon. It is easy to know that a spider has bitten you if you are lucky enough to have noticed the spider just when it has bitten you. However, the occurrence of this is quite uncertain and extremely rare. In most of the cases, a person doesn't realize that he or she has been bitten by a spider until several hours later. It, therefore, becomes necessary to understand how a spider bite looks and what steps you need to take to soothe the bitten area. In most cases, spider bites are harmless.

How Does A Spider Bite Look Like?

They appear to be quite similar to how an insect bite would look like in general. A slight bump appears on your skin. The area might be a bit swollen. It might be itchy and red. It doesn't hurt much, not more than a bee sting and that too just for about an hour or so (unless the spider is venomous).

The redness starts from the bitten site and moves outward. There could be drainage from the bite. The discolouration around the bitten site appears like a halo. There could be a tingling feeling.

What Are The Difficulties Associated With A Spider Bite?

A feeling of numbness along with a slight tingling sensation might begin to set in a couple of hours after the spider bite. There is likely to be a bit of pain around the bitten area. Muscle pain and cramping are also likely to occur.