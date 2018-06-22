Heart Attack Warning: Eat This Meal To Lower Your Risk

Heart attack is the leading cause of death in India, killing at least 1.7 million Indians. India is touted as the country with most heart failure deaths in the world at 23 per cent. In this article, we will be discussing the warning signs of a heart attack and the diet that can help prevent it.

The heart attack condition is also known as a myocardial infarction, which is caused when the blood supply doesn't reach the heart. Without enough blood, the heart will not function properly and become seriously damaged.

What Are The Warning Signs Of A Heart Attack?

Chest pain - This is a common warning sign. It starts with a sensation of pressure in the middle of the chest. And this pain spreads to the arms as well.

- This is a common warning sign. It starts with a sensation of pressure in the middle of the chest. And this pain spreads to the arms as well. Shortness of breath - If your heart is not pumping sufficient blood in the body, you may experience shortness of breath. The heart pumps blood to the body, so the tissues can receive oxygen from the lungs.

- If your heart is not pumping sufficient blood in the body, you may experience shortness of breath. The heart pumps blood to the body, so the tissues can receive oxygen from the lungs. Pain in the left arm - During a heart attack, the left arm is more affected than the right arm. This pain is caused by the heart muscles running out of oxygen. This is a warning call that sends signals of pain through the nervous system.

- During a heart attack, the left arm is more affected than the right arm. This pain is caused by the heart muscles running out of oxygen. This is a warning call that sends signals of pain through the nervous system. Sweating excessively - Frequently sweating profusely could be a warning sign of a heart attack. The blood starts pumping through the clogged arteries which takes added effort. This added effort makes the body sweat.

- Frequently sweating profusely could be a warning sign of a heart attack. The blood starts pumping through the clogged arteries which takes added effort. This added effort makes the body sweat. Fatigue - This warning sign is less recognised because you may feel tired and exhausted which you might think is common. But, if you often feel tired or exhausted for no reason, then there is something wrong.

The risk of a heart attack could be reduced by making changes in your diet and exercise regime.

The Fish Diet Will Prevent Heart Attack

You could reduce the risk of a heart attack by having a healthy, balanced diet which mostly consists of fish as claimed by scientists. One of the heart-healthy foods that tops the list is fish.

According to Harvard Medical School, eating fish just a couple of times in a week could reduce the risk of heart attacks and heart disease.

The reason is fish is rich in omega 3 fatty acids that may help to prevent blood clots and improve blood pressure. People who consume two servings of fish every week meet close to the daily recommended guidelines which equals about 250 mg a day.

Also, people who eat more fish are less likely to consume red or processed meats, reveal the scientists.

Fishes are excellent sources of lean protein which include salmon, mackerel, herring, sardines, and tuna that are extremely rich in omega 3 fatty acids. These omega 3 fats called docosahexaenoic acid [DHA] and eicosapentaenoic acid [EPA] may help prevent blood clots and stabilise dangerous heart rhythms.

Omega 3 fatty acids are a type of unsaturated fatty acid that may reduce inflammation throughout the body. Inflammation causes damage to the blood vessels and this may lead to stroke and heart disease.

People who consume a lot of fish every week are less likely to suffer from heart disease than those who avoid fish. The scientists revealed this benefit can be due to the fact that when people eat fish they are not consuming processed meat such as ham, sausage, or bacon and red meat too.

Fishes That You Should Avoid Are:

Some fishes like catfish and tilapia are not heart healthy because they contain higher levels of unhealthy fatty acids.

