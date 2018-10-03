10 Science-backed Health Benefits Of Common Salt

• Helps in diabetes management A fit body requires healthy levels of insulin. The body's sensitivity towards insulin turns weak in case a diet that is low in salt is consumed on a daily basis. This would lead to a reduction in the body's ability to metabolize glucose causing type 2 diabetes. Therefore, for people who have a family history of type 2 diabetes, consumption of salt in moderate amounts on a daily basis is essential.

• Promotes oral health Doctors advise the use of salt water rinses as a natural home remedy for the treatment of ulcers in the gums that might be caused due to bacterial infections such as trench mouth. Using salt water to rinse the gums would provide an instant soothing effect. The rinse should ideally be prepared by mixing about half teaspoon of salt with one cup of mild warm water. It soothes sore gums and reduces swelling. You can also use salt to form an oral hygiene measure that can be a part of your daily oral care routine. Mix about half teaspoon of salt and baking soda with water and use this mixture to clean your teeth. This mixture is highly effective in whitening the teeth and keeping the gums healthy.

• Combats iodine deficiency One of the most common sources of iodine is iodized salt. The body requires iodine so the thyroid hormone can be produced. Going by what medical science has proven, the human body does not naturally produce iodine, thus making the intake of iodine through salt all the more important. If there is not enough iodine provided to the body, then the thyroid would enlarge to keep up the body's demand for the thyroid hormone and in turn result in conditions such as hypothyroidism.

• Boosts cardiovascular health Studies done over years have proven that common salt plays an important role in determining the blood pressure levels of the body. This in turn has an impact on cardiovascular health which is ultimately related to heart attacks and strokes. Low blood pressure can be treated by consuming more salt as this boosts the volume of blood that flows in the arteries, thus raising the blood pressure.

• Prevents muscle cramps Muscle cramps are a common occurrence and could occur as a result of exercising, medications or alcoholism. Instant relief can be achieved with the intake of fluids that contain a good amount of salt. Proper functioning of the muscles is subjected to the availability of a mineral - potassium. Sea salt is known to contain ample amounts of this mineral. Sea salt also facilitates the proper absorption of potassium from other foods consumed as well. Salt consumption, therefore, keeps muscle spasms and cramps at bay.

• Promotes sleep Saliva flowing out of the mouth when one sleeps indicates a shortage of salt in the body. Deficiency of salt indicates shortage of water. Therefore, salivary glands produce more saliva to combat this shortage. It is, therefore, advised medically that one drinks fluid containing salt just before bedtime. This can prevent the production of excess saliva. Sea salt has also been associated with curing depression, according to research studies. Scientists have proven that sea salt can lead to the secretion of hormones such as serotonin and melatonin. These hormones are known to facilitate dealing with stress. Hence, enabling you to relax and sleep well at night.

• Ensures hydration Research shows that intake of salt ensures that the hydration levels are maintained in the human body. The electrolyte balance needs to be maintained so that there is smooth functioning of the various organs. People who do strenuous physical activity resulting in extreme sweating should make it a point to recover both the water and salt shortages caused due to excessive perspiration.

• Maintains electrolyte balance The blood electrolytes, that are sodium, chloride, potassium and bicarbonate, help in functioning of the nerves and muscles. These also help in maintaining the water balance and the acid-base balance in the body. Research has shown that after a period of excessive sweating, consuming food with extra added salt can be beneficial for maintaining the electrolyte balance. This is because salt would help in retaining fluid in the body and thus keeping us hydrated. It has been observed through studies that sweat leads to a high loss of sodium and chloride.

• Supports digestion Salt plays a major role in aiding the digestive functionality of the body. Apart from salt allowing your taste buds to taste the food that you eat, salt also helps in breaking down the food. Salt is responsible for the creation of hydrochloric acid. Hydrochloric acid is an important digestive secretion. This is what lines the stomach walls and aids in the process of digestion.