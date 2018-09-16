What To Do If A Snake Bites You?

Most of us are scared of snakes or at least at some point in our life would have come across a situation where the thought of a snakebite might have left us with goosebumps. It is, therefore, extremely important to be aware of the types of snakebites (poisonous, non-poisonous) and what you should be doing so that you can eliminate any life-threatening hazards arising out of a snakebite episode.

Types Of Snakebites

Snakebite is the injury that occurs once a snake bites you. Technically, a snakebite can be categorized as:

• Dry bite

When a venomous snake bites but does not release venom, the bite is referred to as a dry bite. By definition dry bite is understood as "venomous snake biting without envenoming". The frequency of dry bites varies among the species of snakes. They are ideally identified with the appearance of tooth marks and fang, but without the presence of injected venom. However, it is good to know that even if a harmless snake bites you, there could still be an infection due to the snakebite becoming infected or an allergic reaction.

• Venomous bite

When a snake bites and releases venom, the bite is understood as a venomous bite. It begins with a localized pain and then makes the area swell. The symptoms of a venomous bite can worsen if the bite is left untreated. Severe symptoms include nausea, convulsions and paralysis. Snakebite symptoms may also be specific to the species of the particular snake that has made the bite.

