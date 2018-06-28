Did You Know About This Amazing New Health Benefit Of Coffee?

Take a minute and think about your daily morning routine. Well, most of our morning routine does involve a cup of piping hot coffee to keep us going for the day, right?

In fact, many of us, especially working professionals do drink coffee at least twice a day, as this beverage is known to keep a person refreshed and energised throughout the day!

Just like our preferences vary from person to person with food and lifestyle, even the way people take their coffee can have a personal preference. Some like it with milk and some like it black.

Regardless of the type of coffee they drink, it is still something that is ingested in the body and is absorbed by the bloodstream.

And just like most things people consume, even coffee comes with certain pros and cons.

While there are a number of health benefits associated with coffee, some experts do argue that coffee also comes with a few negative side effects.

It is believed that drinking more than 3 or 4 cups of coffee a day can increase acidity and blood pressure in some people.

However, when consumed within limits, the health benefits of coffee outweigh its side effects.

Many of us may have already heard of the health benefits of coffee. Now, there is yet another amazing health benefit of coffee that scientists have discovered.

Learn more about this new health benefit of coffee, below.

The Popular Health Benefits Of Coffee

While most of us may already know of the health benefits of coffee, there are still some who may not know much about them.

So, for their benefit, here are some of the most popular health benefits of coffee.

It improves heart health, instantly boosts energy, improves brain activity, improves physical performance, aids fat loss, can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, can prevent Alzheimer's disease and dementia, can help treat depression, reduces constipation, is known to lower the risk of certain types of cancers, etc.

So, with so many health benefits, coffee is definitely a beverage that most people would prefer to make a part of their daily routine.

Recently, a research study has found that coffee has yet another health benefit that we did not know of - protecting the liver!

Yes, coffee can actually improve the health of your liver and protect it from diseases. Find out how, here.

Why Is The Liver Vital To The Body

The liver is a vital organ of the body, along with the heart, lungs, kidney, and brain. So, it has some very important functions.

The main function of the liver is to break down the food consumed into energy and also to filter out the toxins.

As the liver is a vital organ, even a minor injury or disease which affects this organ could lead to fatal consequences.

So, it is very important to ensure that you take good care of the liver and do everything you can to maintain the health of your liver.

How Coffee Can Help Protect The Liver

A new research study presented in the American Society For Nutrition's annual meeting in Boston stated that coffee has the ability to reduce the risk of liver diseases in people who drink it regularly.

A research team led by Dr. Emily Hu of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School Of Public Health found that people who drink at least 3 cups of coffee a day are at a 21 percent lesser risk of developing liver diseases.

This research team studied the food and beverage habits of 14,208 people over a period of 26 years and kept tabs on the amount of coffee consumed by these people, if at all they consumed it.

The results showed that people who drank coffee on a regular basis had lesser chances of developing liver diseases.

Especially, people with alcohol-related liver diseases are known to benefit from drinking coffee, as coffee can also treat existing liver diseases.

This could be because of the high amounts of antioxidants present in coffee which can boost liver health by replenishing the cells, is what the research suggests.

However, experts also say that, if you want your liver to completely benefit from coffee, then the healthier version of coffee must be consumed.

Adding a lot of sugar, cream, and milk to the coffee may not help you reap the benefits completely. In addition, drinking the coffee available at modern coffee shops also contain unhealthy additives, which is not good for the liver.

So, you can consume the healthier version of coffee now, on a regular basis, if you want to have a healthy liver!