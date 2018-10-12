Get Rid Of These Cancer-causing Things From Your Room!

Cancer is the second leading cause of death across the world. According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 9.6 Million deaths took place in 2018 due to cancer.
There are various causes that trigger cancer, some of these causes are related to an unhealthy lifestyle. Smoking is one of the main causes triggering this disease, other causes include not following a healthy diet, sedentary lifestyle, personal hygiene, excess alcohol consumption, genetics, etc.
Though we have mentioned the common causes of cancer above, you will be surprised to know that certain things in your bedroom can cause cancer too!
Cancer-causing Things In Your Bedroom
Do you know various things present in your bedroom can make you prone to cancer? You will be surprised to know about most of these items.
Cotton pillows and bedsheets:
We all use pillows, but using cotton pillows can amplify your chances of getting cancer. The reason behind it is that the cotton crops are exposed to a lot of insecticides and pesticides. Herbicides are also sprayed to protect cotton. According to the study, "Glyphosate-based herbicides and cancer risk: a post-IARC decision review of potential mechanisms, policy and avenues of research" published in the journal Carcinogenesis, these herbicides contain an active ingredient called glyphosate which has been linked to cancer risk. The best way to deplete this risk is by switching to pillows and bedsheets made using organic cotton.
Paint:
Most of us love the smell of paint, but sadly it can raise your risk of getting cancer. Paints that contain volatile organic compounds (VOC) which are cancerous. According to a study published in the March 2018 edition of Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, the occupational exposure to paint makes painters, artists and other workers more prone to the risk of lung, bladder, oral and pancreas cancers as well as nonlymphocytic leukaemia. Hence, you should opt for non-VOC paints to avoid this risk.
Air fresheners:
Majority of us love the pleasant smell of air fresheners, and we often spray them in our bedrooms, bathroom, even in cars and at workplaces, but did you know these sprays are potentially cancerous too? So avoid using them, you can substitute air fresheners with flowers like jasmine or rose, or you can prepare your own natural spray using essential oils and water.
Synthetic leather furniture:
A plastic polymer called polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is used to prepare synthetic leather, which is hazardous. These also contain various other chemicals which are potentially dangerous. Hence, you should avoid using furniture made of synthetic leather. Also, avoid furniture which is made using melamine, particle board, medium-density fibreboard (MDF) furniture as they contain toxic chemicals. Try purchasing solid wood furniture to keep it healthy.
Waterproof cushions and pillows too should be avoided as they contain toxic matter which can harm your health. So be careful while buying furniture, avoid the ones made with synthetic leather as well as the ones treated with toxic matter.
Gadgets & electronic devices:
It's a common practice to keep our cell phones near us when sleeping and we often have other electronic devices like computer, TV, etc., in our rooms. These devices expose us to electromagnetic radiations. These radiations are carcinogenic and long-term exposure to them make us more prone to cancer. A simple way to lower the risk of cancer is by keeping your phone on airplane mode when sleeping or by simply switching off all the devices and keeping them away while sleeping. This won't only help in keeping cancer at bay, but will also help you sleep better.
Mattresses & drapes:
Our drapes and comforting mattresses are soaked in various chemicals like flame retardants which make us prone to various health issues such as cancer. These chemicals are capable of hindering our brain development and even cause hormone disruption. The best way to stay safe from these harmful effects is by opting for organic mattresses and switch to drapes made using organic fabrics.