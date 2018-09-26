Can Psoriasis Affect Your Eyes?

Psoriasis is a condition wherein skin cells build up to form scaly, dry, itchy patches. However, this ailment is much beyond just a simple skin disease. One of the prime concerns is how it affects the health of your eyes. Psoriasis skin flare-ups around the eyes can lead to eye sight-related issues. Psoriasis around the eyes can lead to uveitis and iritis. Read on to know more about these conditions and its treatment.

What Is Uveitis?

The middle layer of the eye's surface is called uvea. An inflammation of this part is called uveitis. The uvea also consists of the iris. In case the uveitis is localized at the front portion of the eye, then the condition turns into iritis, also otherwise referred to as anterior uveitis.

Uveitis could occur in the form of being localized to the ciliary body. This is the part that produces the fluid that fills up our eyes (aqueous humour). Uveitis could also be localized around the choroid. This is the part containing small blood vessels, present behind the retina.