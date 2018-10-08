8 Benign Breast Conditions That Are Not Cancer

October is the Breast Cancer Awareness Month; it is a worldwide annual campaign which involves thousands of organisations that emphasize the importance of breast awareness education and raises funds for breast cancer research. In this article, we will be writing about the breast conditions that are not cancer.

Your breasts will undergo normal, healthy changes throughout your life, but how will you know whether it's benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous)? These breast conditions could be a lump, swelling or nipple discharge which are often similar to the symptoms of breast cancer, so it can be hard to tell the difference.

According to the American Cancer Society, these are the list of benign breast conditions.