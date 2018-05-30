Beetroot Juice For Preventing Menstrual Cramps

What do you do to stop menstrual cramps? You pop some pills to get relief from the pain instantly, isn't it? But do you think taking medication all the time is good when your menstrual cramps are about to start? Think again!

So ladies, we have a solution for you; we have come up with a beetroot juice recipe to prevent painful menstrual cramps that will boost the iron content in the blood.

Menstruation makes a woman less energetic and weak due to all the blood loss, fatigue, and cramps. Women feel less enthusiastic doing their day-to-day activities and they end up staying in bed.

But staying in bed the whole day will affect your daily chores and you will start feeling weaker. So to bring back all your strength, and prevent the painful period cramps, beetroot juice is what you need.

Research says that beetroot juice is an excellent source of potassium and nitrates, both of which are necessary for managing blood pressure. Consuming just 100 grams of beetroot juice will provide your body with energy.

Benefits Of Beetroot Juice During Periods

Beetroot, often commonly called beets have been in use for more than a thousand years now. Both beetroot and the leaves of it are deliciously eaten. The red or pink colour of the beetroot is caused by the excretion of betalain pigments, such as betanin.

Beetroot contains a wide range of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, such as niacin, pantothenic acid, folate, riboflavin, vitamin B6, vitamin B1, thiamine, zinc, magnesium, potassium, vitamin C, phosphorous, and dietary fibre.

Beetroot helps in converting nitrite to nitric oxide, which is an important vasodilator that has been shown to increase blood circulation throughout the body, including the uterus. Beetroots are also rich in iron, an essential mineral for healthy red blood cells.

How Does Beet Juice Prevent Menstrual Cramps?

A glass of beetroot juice can help prevent menstrual cramps and can help fight period-induced fatigue. It can help regain your vigour as beetroot has a high content of iron that aids in improving the blood count and blood flow. Iron is an important component of the red blood cells and is responsible for supplying oxygen and nutrients to different parts of the body.

Beetroot is rich in beta-carotene and antioxidants that help to promote the flow of oxygenated blood to the uterus to reduce inflammation, thus easing the discomfort and pain associated with menstrual cramps. So, beetroot juice is the best juice to drink on your period.

On the other hand, jeera powder or cumin powder as used in the juice recipe is very good to reduce period pain. Cumin is known to have a relaxing effect, and it has anti-inflammatory and anti-spasmodic properties which are useful for getting rid of menstrual cramps.

Other Health Benefits Of Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice prevents colon cancer and acts as an anti-carcinogenic agent which enhances cellular uptake of oxygen which in turn fights against colon cancer.

Beetroot juice is known to improve cardiovascular health due to its betaine content.

Beetroot juice helps in cleansing the liver and keeps your hair, bones, nails, and skin healthy.

Drinking beetroot juice daily will also boost the iron content in the blood and is a natural way to combat anemia.

Beetroot juice keeps your immune system strong and helps in building a healthy immune system.

The juice also helps in purifying the blood and improves blood circulation.

Also, research says that drinking beetroot juice enhances your muscle endurance level and helps you to exercise longer.

Tips To Consume Beetroot

1. Avoid eating canned beetroots that are saturated with vinegar.

2. Scrub the beetroots well under running water before eating them.

3. Consume beetroot juice in moderate quantities as overconsumption can lead to diarrhea or purple coloured urine.

How To Make Beetroot Juice During periods

Ingredients:

1 large beetroot.

½ teaspoon of jeera powder.

Method:

Wash and peel the skin of the beetroot and cut it into small pieces.

Add it into the juicer and add jeera powder.

Add ½ a cup of water.

Blend the juice smooth.

Note: May 28th is observed as World Menstrual Hygiene Day. During periods, most women and young girls suffer from painful menstrual cramps and feel less energetic. So, today we bring before you an energetic beetroot juice recipe that will not only prevent menstrual cramps but also increase the iron content in the blood.

It is usually recommended for women to consume beetroot juice before the onset of and during menstruation. Beetroot juice should be taken early in the morning on an empty stomach to reap the health benefits.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, you know with whom to share it.

ALSO READ: World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Multiple Sclerosis Diet Plan