9 Side Effects Of Aloe Vera You Should Know

Aloe vera is a common beauty ingredient that needs no introduction. It is not only a rage in the beauty world but in the health world too. Aloe vera has a wide range of health benefits, but it has its share of side effects which you probably didn't know.

Aloe vera has been popular since centuries. It is cultivated mainly as a crop for aloe gel, which is obtained from the aloe vera leaf. The aloe vera plant is widely used today in flavouring foods, cosmetics, herbal remedies and food supplements.

Aloe vera produces two substances - the gel and the latex, which are used in medicines. Aloe gel as we all know, is the clear, gel like substance found inside aloe leaf. And the aloe latex is yellowish in colour and comes from underneath the plant's skin.

The aloe gel is made up of around 96 per cent water and contains vitamins A, B, C and E. Most people ingest aloe gel for diabetes, hepatitis, weight loss, inflammatory bowel diseases, stomach ulcers, osteoarthritis, asthma, fever, itching and inflammation, etc. Aloe gel medications are also applied topically on the skin.

The aloe gel is essential for health, hair and skin. This gel is also used in making aloe vera juice which has been used traditionally in many ayurvedic preparations, tonics and medicines.

But, the excess intake of aloe vera juice can cause your body harm and lead to various side effects. Some people might also be allergic to the latex of the plant.

So, Is Aloe Vera Safe To Consume?

Ingesting aloe vera juice orally can cause serious harm to your health like diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, muscle weakness, swelling in the throat and in severe cases, loss of vision.

Consuming large amount of aloe vera juice for an extended period of time can also lead to kidney failure.

What Are The Side Effects of Aloe Vera Latex?

The aloe vera latex is yellow in colour and comes from just underneath the plant's skin. Taking the latex internally can be unsafe, even if you consume less doses of it. The side effects of aloe vera latex include kidney-related issues, stomach cramps and low potassium levels.

Side Effects Of Aloe Vera

These are the side effects of aloe vera juice:

1. Skin Allergy

2. Low Blood Sugar Levels

3. Complications In Pregnancy And Breastfeeding

4. Liver Toxicity

5. Kidney Failure

6. Electrolyte Imbalance

7. Stomach Discomfort

8. Bad For Crohn's Disease & Ulcerative Colitis

9. Hemorrhoids

1. Causes Skin Allergy

The use of aloe vera gel for a prolonged period of time can cause skin allergies such as inflammation, hives and redness of the eyelids. Other side effects on the skin include dryness, hardening, development of purple spots, and splitting.

Furthermore, applying the gel and stepping out in the sun can cause skin rashes and irritation or redness and burning.

2. Lowers Blood Sugar

Aloe vera has been linked to lower blood sugar levels and therefore diabetics should take extra precaution while consuming aloe vera.

3. Complications In Pregnancy And Breastfeeding

Both the gel or the latex of the aloe vera are possibly unsafe for pregnant and breast-feeding mothers when ingested. The reason is that aloe vera can stimulate uterine contractions and cause complications like miscarriage, and increase the risk of birth defects. In the case of a breastfeeding mother, consuming the juice can affect the child.

4. Liver Toxicity

High-doses of aloe vera can lead to liver inflammation. The presence of many bioactive compounds like C-glycosides, anthraquinones, anthrones, lectins, polymannans and acetylated mannans in aloe vera might interfere with the liver's detoxification process and this can lead to liver damage.

5. Kidney Failure

Aloe vera can interact with certain medications (Digoxin , antidiabetes drugs, Sevoflurane, diuretic drugs) and can lead to kidney disease in the long run. The aloe vera latex has also been associated to kidney failure. So, individuals suffering from any kidney problem must avoid consuming aloe vera.

6. Electrolyte Imbalance

Consuming large amounts of aloe vera juice can cause loose motions, diarrhea and painful stomach cramps resulting in dehydration and electrolyte imbalance.

7. Stomach Discomfort

One of the side-effects of drinking aloe vera juice is stomach discomfort. The aloe latex can cause excessive cramps, stomach bloating and stomach pain. Abstain from drinking aloe vera juice, especially if you are dealing with stomach problems.

8. Intestinal Conditions Like Crohn's Disease & Ulcerative Colitis

If you have any of these intestinal conditions, such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, avoid the intake of aloe juice because aloe latex is a bowel irritant.

9. Hemorrhoids

If you have hemorrhoids, do not consume aloe vera juice as it can make the conditions worse.

Note: Aloe Vera Can Affect A Person Undergoing Surgery



During and after surgery, aloe vera might affect blood sugar levels and could interfere with blood sugar control. If you are undergoing surgery, stop consuming aloe vera two weeks before your surgery.

Share this article!

ALSO READ: How To Use Cloves For Digestion & Stomach-related Problems