8 Reasons Why You May Not Want To Have Sex

As humans, just like every other living being, we have a number of basic instincts which need to be satisfied from time to time, in order for us to remain healthy and happy, right?

For instance, we must drink water when we feel thirsty and we must consume food when we are hungry, etc. If these needs are not met, when we feel the urge, it could lead to a number of problems like dehydration and malnutrition!

Similarly, the instinct to engage in a sexual intercourse is also a basis instinct designed by nature in order to facilitate procreation.

However, as sexual intercourse is extremely pleasurable, humans have evolved to engage in sex even when they do not intend to reproduce, and just to have fun!

Now, if a person is not feeling hungry at regular intervals for a long time, it would definitely be a matter of concern and they would get themselves medically tested to avoid health complications, right?

Similarly, if a person is experiencing a low sex drive or libido, and does not feel like having a sexual intercourse, then there could be medical reasons behind this problem.

Here are a few medical reasons why you may not feel like having sex; have a look.

1. Vaginal Dryness

For sex to be painless, easy and enjoyable for women, their vaginas must be able to get well lubricated during foreplay or sex, otherwise, the friction can cause pain and a burning sensation. If a woman is suffering from vaginal dryness, due to various causes like infections, hormonal imbalances, etc., then sex can be painful, which makes her want to avoid it all together!

2. Low Testosterone

If the testosterone hormone levels are low in the body, especially in men, it could also lead to low libido and sex drive. This hormone is the key to initiating the desire to have sex in men, promote erections and even reproduction. So, it is important to get your testosterone levels checked, if you are experiencing problems.

3. Misguided Sexual Values

This is a psychological factor which can also make a person averse or scared to have sex. If a person has grown up in a family or environment which taught him/her that the act of sex is "dirty", "wrong", "shameful", etc., it could leave a psychological imprint, influencing the person negatively. Psychotherapy and having an open mind about sex can help reduce this problem.

4. Depression

This is yet another psychological reason for having a low sex drive in people. Depression is a serious mental illness, in which the person's serotonin and dopamine hormone levels go haywire, causing a number of negative symptoms. Due to the fluctuations of these hormones, even the sex drive could be drastically reduced. Depression needs medical attention and psychological treatments. When the symptoms reduce, people do get back their libido!

5. Thyroid Disease

When the thyroid hormones in the body fluctuate, it could lead to two medical conditions - hypothyroidism (low production of thyroid hormones) and hyperthyroidism (excess production of thyroid hormones). Both these diseases can affect sex drive in a person and lower the desire to have sex. Blood tests can detect the presence of thyroid diseases and once that is done, they can be treated, thus helping a person revive their sex drive.

6. Menopause

Menopause is a natural process experienced by women, in which due to certain hormonal changes after the age of 45-50, their menstrual cycle ceases and they may not be able to reproduce anymore. A lot of women also lose their sex drive due to the hormonal changes caused by menopause. Vaginal dryness can also be caused during menopause, making sex painful. Certain hormonal therapies can help fix this problem.

7. Undetected STDs

If a person has contracted an STD (Sexually Transmitted Disease) and does not know about it, then he/she could be experiencing a low sex drive too. Certain STDs like herpes, gonorrhoea, etc., can cause hormonal imbalances and pain in the genital area during sex, which could make a person averse to sexual intercourse. So, it is very important to get yourself tested for STDs regularly, especially if you have multiple sexual partners.

8. Sexual Abuse

This is yet another serious psychological condition which can cause serious aversion and fear towards sex in people who have been victims of sexual abuse of any kind. This can be more apparent in victims who have experienced sexual abuse as children, who grow up to avoid sexual intercourse. Psychotherapy and behavioural therapies can help reduce this problem.