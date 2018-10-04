5 Ways To Treat Bipolar Disorder Naturally

Bipolar disorder, also known as manic depression, is a mental illness that brings severe mood swings and changes your sleep, thinking, energy and behaviour patterns. In this article, we will be writing about the ways to treat bipolar disorder.
People with bipolar disorder are overly energetic or very sad and sluggish.
The exact cause of bipolar disorder is unknown but, genes, stress and brain changes can play a role. Researchers are studying how these factors might affect the development of bipolar disorder.
People who have bipolar disorder have symptoms like restlessness, rapid speech, poor concentration, less need for sleep, poor judgement, and becoming more impulsive among others. All these can make it challenging for you to get through the day. So, here are some ways to boost your mood up during this period.
1. Staying Active
Researchers believe that certain types of exercises can help reduce the symptoms of this depressive disorder. These include low to moderate intensity exercises like walking, biking, and jogging. The more you exercise, the more your body will release endorphins, the brain's feel-good chemicals that help in combating stress and depression.
2. Enjoy Your Hobbies
When a person with a bipolar disorder is not in a depressive mood, he or she may find pleasure in certain activities, such as baking, reading or gardening. And when the depressive mood is switched on he or she may not have any motivation to do anything. It's important and necessary to take part in activities you enjoy, irrespective of your mood swing and lack of energy. Always remember that once you start doing these activities, you are likely to feel much better.
3. Stick To A Healthy Routine
When you are sad or depressed, you may feel like getting into bad habits like not eating your food even when you are hungry or you may snack on unhealthy foods. The same thing applies to sleep - you are more likely to sleep too little or too much. All these can make bipolar disorder symptoms worse.
Consider adopting healthier habits which include eating meals and snack at a correct time during the day, eating more of lean protein, fruits and vegetables, getting seven to eight hours of sleep at night, and so on.
4. Avoid Isolating Yourself
It's very common to feel alone and avoid yourself from all the social gatherings. But, this eventually will take a toll on your health as isolating yourself can increase the symptoms of bipolar disorder and you may also start getting weird unwanted suicidal thoughts. So, spend time with your close friends and family, or get involved in social activities.
5. Meditation And Yoga
A reduction in depressive symptoms can be noticed once you start meditating using a supervised mindfulness-based cognitive therapy. Proper yoga therapy can help people with bipolar disorder gain better control of their mood swings. According to a study, the more you meditate, the fewer symptoms you will have.
