5 Lesser-known Reasons Why You Always Catch A Cold

Winter season isn't only the time that you catch a cold. Monsoon season is also cold and chilly and makes you more prone to colds. But, other than this, there are a number of things you could be doing that increase your chances of getting cold almost every time.

So, what is a common cold? It is an illness caused by the virus known as rhinovirus which is responsible for at least 50 per cent of colds. Other viruses that can also cause cold are respiratory syncytial virus, coronavirus, influenza and parainfluenza.

Read on to know the reasons why you are always catching a cold.

1. You don't wash your hands

2. You touch your face too much

3. You are not drinking enough water

4. You're travelling too often

5. You're skipping your workout

1. You Don't Wash Your Hands

One of the reasons you are catching a cold every single time is because you don't wash your hands with soap and water. Hand washing should be done for 20 seconds to make your hands germ-free.

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, hand washing is necessary before and after caring for a sick person, after using the toilet, before and after treating a cut or wound, before eating food, before, after and during making your food, after sneezing and blowing your nose, after touching an animal waste and after touching garbage.

2. You Touch Your Face Too much

This is another reason why you fall sick very often. Your hands are always contaminated with bacteria because, you are touching things throughout the day. And then unknowingly, you are touching your face, this ups the risk of getting sick. Because cold viruses enter your body through your eyes, mouth and nose. So, keep your hands off your face.

3. You Are Not Drinking Enough Water

Dehydration weakens the immune system making you more vulnerable to cold and other illnesses. Drinking adequate amounts of water aids in flushing out the germs from the body thereby helping the immune system in warding off cold.

4. You're Travelling Frequently

Travelling frequently for your work can make you susceptible to cold because of the air quality or less frequency of hand washing. Also, if you have a 9 to 5 desk job, there are chances of you getting a cold easily. Because one of your co-workers have got a cold and could be sneezing continuously and the germs spread in the air making the others sick as well.

5. You're Skipping Your Workout

Another reason for catching a cold is you do not exercise often. Regular moderate exercises can boost your immunity. A study published in the American Journal Of Medicine, researchers found that exercising will increase your salivary immunoglobulin A (IgA) levels. It is an antibody found in the mucus that is crucial for proper functioning of the immune system.

When To Call A Doctor About A Cold?

The most common signs and symptoms of common cold include scratchy or sore throat, sneezing, stuffed nose, mucous draining from your nose and watery eyes, high fever and muscle aches.

Common cold usually lasts about 7 to 10 days, but if any of your symptoms are persistent, you may need to check with your doctor.

If you have a high body temperature of 102 degrees Fahrenheit and it's not going down, then it becomes a cause of concern.

These are the following things to take into consideration:

If you are suffering from common cold and you are experiencing shortness of breath and chest congestion, you should call the doctor immediately.

Having a sore throat during a common cold can make it difficult for you to swallow food which is normal. But, if your throat causes severe pain while swallowing, it could be a sign of an infection or injury.

If your cough is everlasting and severe, it could be a sign of a whooping cough.

Common cold blocks your nose with mucus and this can sometimes lead to a sinus infection. This is when you should visit your doctor immediately.

