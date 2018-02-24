5 Benefits Of Mindful Walking Meditation

1. You Attain A State Of Calm And Being Relaxed

Mindful walking meditation allows you to enjoy the pleasure of walking. Mindful walking meditation can increase your oxygen intake and help to re-energize yourself when you are feeling down.

It can be beneficial to zap anxiety when you try to meditate. You can also chant "OM" or use a meaningful positive phrase such as "I'm healthy" or "I'm in a good shape" or "I am happy". When you practice outdoor walking meditation every day, you start to be aware of how fresh, happier and livelier you get when you come back home.

2. Notice The Movements

It is important to pay attention to the foot movement such as lifting and how your legs move and fall. You need to feel your feet touching the ground and also make sure your weight is evenly distributed. Doing mindful walking meditation can help to release sorrows and worries and also bring peace and calmness into your mind and body.

3. Walk Alone

In the process of walking, you need to inhale in one step and try to exhale in the next step. Try to be aware of what is around you such as road signals, notice vehicles, the lanes and others around you. Your mind may wander back and forth, yet try to guide it back without getting frustrated. Spending more time with the environment can heal your body, mind and your soul as well. This helps to break out the mental fog of uneasiness. You can practice meditation all alone or with another person. You can also do the walking meditation with a group. Try to enjoy each part of your movement and connect with your body and mind. Doing this regularly can reduce emotional volatility and help drop the rate of anxiety and depression.

4. Share The Peace And Serenity

Walk with someone who doesn't know walking meditation and is willing to learn. In mindful walking meditation, try to refrain from talking, so as to maintain awareness of your breathing and to be aware of the steps that you take. Also, make sure to enjoy each other's company. When you are in peace, it can help the other person to be calmer and more connected with the beauty around them. While practicing walking meditation, try to nourish peace, joy, compassion and gratitude with every step.

5. Purpose Of Meditation

You can do mindful walking in a park or while walking on the street. You need to set the intention that walking is for the purpose of meditation. It is important that you keep your attention to the present moment and not to cling to any sights or sounds. You can try to be aware of the physical sensations or feelings such as sunshine, cool air or drizzle. Acknowledging the sensations help you to stay aware of the surroundings but don't let your thoughts to completely get involved in physical sensations.