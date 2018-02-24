5 Benefits Of Mindful Walking Meditation

What Is Mindful Walking Meditation?
After a hard day at work or the long hours of sitting in the office, you definitely would feel tired and edgy, and won't be in a mood to go in for a seated meditation class.
Instead, you can step outdoors and start walking, as this brings a deeper connection between your mind and body. Daily meditation doesn't have to be sitting in one place inertly.
One can opt for walking meditation as well, which is also referred to as mindful walking. It is an active practice that requires the person to be consciously connected with what is happening around in the surroundings as well as watching one's breath.
It can be done outdoors or in the office floor or hallway, as this helps you to be aware of what is around you. It is important to walk at your natural pace.
Mindful walking meditation gives you the physical benefits of walking (like a healthier heart and calorie burning) and active meditation (sheds stress).
Mindful walking is not only about walking back and forth but to remain fully aware of each step that you take.
You can try to incorporate mindfulness into your daily activity by watching the breath or gathering awareness - be it while walking down the street or in the market, rather than doing things on autopilot.
By practicing mindful walking meditation, you will be aware of each step and you try to cultivate mindfulness.
Let's look into some of the benefits of the mindful walking meditation.
1. You Attain A State Of Calm And Being Relaxed
Mindful walking meditation allows you to enjoy the pleasure of walking. Mindful walking meditation can increase your oxygen intake and help to re-energize yourself when you are feeling down.
It can be beneficial to zap anxiety when you try to meditate. You can also chant "OM" or use a meaningful positive phrase such as "I'm healthy" or "I'm in a good shape" or "I am happy". When you practice outdoor walking meditation every day, you start to be aware of how fresh, happier and livelier you get when you come back home.
2. Notice The Movements
It is important to pay attention to the foot movement such as lifting and how your legs move and fall. You need to feel your feet touching the ground and also make sure your weight is evenly distributed. Doing mindful walking meditation can help to release sorrows and worries and also bring peace and calmness into your mind and body.
3. Walk Alone
In the process of walking, you need to inhale in one step and try to exhale in the next step. Try to be aware of what is around you such as road signals, notice vehicles, the lanes and others around you. Your mind may wander back and forth, yet try to guide it back without getting frustrated. Spending more time with the environment can heal your body, mind and your soul as well. This helps to break out the mental fog of uneasiness. You can practice meditation all alone or with another person. You can also do the walking meditation with a group. Try to enjoy each part of your movement and connect with your body and mind. Doing this regularly can reduce emotional volatility and help drop the rate of anxiety and depression.
4. Share The Peace And Serenity
Walk with someone who doesn't know walking meditation and is willing to learn. In mindful walking meditation, try to refrain from talking, so as to maintain awareness of your breathing and to be aware of the steps that you take. Also, make sure to enjoy each other's company. When you are in peace, it can help the other person to be calmer and more connected with the beauty around them. While practicing walking meditation, try to nourish peace, joy, compassion and gratitude with every step.
5. Purpose Of Meditation
You can do mindful walking in a park or while walking on the street. You need to set the intention that walking is for the purpose of meditation. It is important that you keep your attention to the present moment and not to cling to any sights or sounds. You can try to be aware of the physical sensations or feelings such as sunshine, cool air or drizzle. Acknowledging the sensations help you to stay aware of the surroundings but don't let your thoughts to completely get involved in physical sensations.
Share this article!
If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.
ALSO READ: 11 Foods Rich In Copper That You Need To Add In Your Diet
Related Articles
- 10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Apricots
- 10 Amazing Nutrition Facts About Pears
- 10 Health Benefits Of Drinking Cinnamon Water
- 10 Awesome Health Benefits Of Watermelon Seeds
- 10 Health Benefits Of Cottage Cheese Or Paneer
- 10 Health Benefits Of Avocado Oil
- 11 Surprising Health Benefits Of Passion Fruit
- 11 Health Benefits Of Sesame Seeds
- What Happens When We Use Apple On Skin
- 10 Health Benefits Of Kiwi Fruit You Didn't Know
- 12 Health Benefits Of Fennel Seeds
- 10 Surprising Health Benefits Of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Benefits Of Remaining Silent
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.