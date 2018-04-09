A routine eye check-up to the doctor is essential even when you have no medical symptoms. Maintaining a well-balanced, healthy diet is the key to keeping your eyes healthy, and may reduce the risk for developing eye conditions. You will come to know about the 10 things your eye doctor knows and wishes you did too.

Serious eye conditions may be avoided if you include foods that contain a range of vitamins and minerals. A proper healthy diet can prevent eye conditions like cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, poor night vision, and dry eyes. The antioxidants present in foods will help to ward off harmful free radicals that can affect your health in many ways.

Your eyes need many types of antioxidants to stay healthy like lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, beta-carotene, omega-3 fatty acids and zinc.

However, there are little tid-bits of information about your eyes, that will tell you about your overall health.

Here are 10 things your eye doctor knows and wishes you did too.

1. Using A Computer Doesn't Hurt Your Eyes

Using a computer doesn't actually cause physical damage or medical harm. But still, if you stare at the screen continuously hours after hours, it will strain your eyes, making them tired and your vision temporarily blurry. So, it's best that you take a short break once in a while. A doctor has also suggested that giving your eyes a rest every 20 minutes by gazing into the distance for 2 to 5 minutes and closing them regularly to moisten them with natural tears helps.

2. Wearing Glasses Doesn't Weaken Your Eyes

It's a myth that wearing glasses will make your eyes weaker. The only thing that happens is that you see better and wearing glasses depends on your age. The older you are, the less frequently you have to change your lenses. If you are a young adult, get a new pair of sunglasses every year. And if you are older than that, replace them every 1 to 2 years.

3. Your Eyes Get Drier In The Winter

If your eyes are feeling red, and irritated lately, chances are they are getting drier as the cold weather sets in. The amount of tears on the surface of the eyes is a function of how much is being secreted. When the air is drier, the evaporation of the tears happens faster. So, it's suggested that running a humidifier in the bedroom will lubricate your eyes with artificial tears and plus drinking a lot of water is essential.

4. Makeup Can Cause Eye Injuries

The next time you darken and lengthen those eyelashes, think again. A lot of eye injuries are caused with mascara brushes because sometimes the eye cornea gets scratched. Also, often a debris of makeup gets trapped under the outer layer of the eye. This can occur because the cells on the outside of the eye will sometimes envelope the makeup particles and grow around them.

5. Smoking Can Damage Your Vision

Smoking too often can increase the risk of macular degeneration, which is the leading cause of blindness among people. So, you may wonder how does the smoke from cigarettes affect the eyesight? Smoking damages the small blood vessels in the optic nerve and retina, which can lead to vision loss.

6. Carrots Aren't The Secret To Eye Health

Everyone knows that carrots top the list when it comes to promoting better eyesight. Carrots are not the only foods that are best for your eyes. Instead, spinach, kale and other dark green leafy vegetables function way better than carrots. They prevent macular degeneration, which is the leading cause of irreversible age-related blindness.

7. Reading In Dim Lights Will Not Worsen Your Vision

It's a myth that reading in dim lights will worsen your vision. But the fact is that dim lights will not adversely affect your eyes, it will cause tiredness in the eyes more quickly and cause a headache too. The best way to read under a dim light is to have the light shine directly onto the page, not over your shoulder.

8. You Must Visit The Eye Doctor For Pink Eye

Pink eye is not always benign but a number of patients end up with light sensitivity and even vision loss. Many physicians don't know the actual cause of it and end up giving antibiotics that won't help if pink eye is caused by a virus. So, it's best that if you find your eyes looking different, go to an eye doctor, as they will have it treated differently.

9. Remove Contact Lens At Night

Before going to bed, take out your contact lens. The chances of infection is 10 to 15 times greater if you sleep in them. If you sleep in your contact lens, another thing that might happen is called CLARE - Contact Lens Acute Red Eye. The symptoms of it are eye pain, redness and light sensitivity.

10. Don't Just Use Anything To Clean Your Glasses

Wearing glasses daily will become dirty, and you need to clean them daily before you wear them. It's advisable to not use hot water, as it will decrease the lifespan of the glasses. Rinse the glasses with warm water and gently dry the remaining water drops with a clean, microfibre cloth. Don't use your clothes to wipe your glasses, because it's likely to be filled with dust that could get into your eyes.

