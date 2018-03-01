10 Side Effects Of Beetroot You Should Know

2. Kidney Stones

Beetroot is rich in oxalate that can cause kidney stones if eaten in excessive amounts. The vegetable also has high levels of betaine that can aggravate the existing kidney problems. People who have a history of kidney stones should avoid this vegetable.

3. Low Blood Pressure Level

Beetroot helps to lower high blood pressure but, if your blood pressure is already low or is fluctuating, then this vegetable is not suited for you.

4. Rashes

Though this type of side effect is rare, it can occur in certain individuals. Allergic reactions like rashes, hives, itchiness and even chills and fever is caused by an excessive consumption of beetroot. So, limit your intake if you are allergic to beetroot.

5. An Upset Stomach

If you have been suffering from gastrointestinal issues, eating beetroot will only aggravate the issue. This can cause cramps, flatulence, bloating and changes in the bowel movements, which include diarrhoea and constipation.

6. Rise In Blood Sugar

One of the side effects of beetroot is a spike in blood sugar level. This could pose as a serious problem for anyone who has a blood sugar problem. Beetroots are moderately high on the glycaemic index, which is why you shouldn't consume it if you have a blood sugar problem.

7. Can Cause Gout

The symptoms of gout are extreme joint pain, high fever and shiny red joints. According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, foods like beetroot contain oxalate that can contribute to gout. So, eat them in moderate quantities.

8. Problems During Pregnancy

Nitrite found in beetroot is shown to be sensitive towards pregnant women. It can harm the foetus due to the toxicity of the nitrates. Hence, expectant mothers should avoid beetroots completely.

9. Might Harm The Liver

Beetroots are rich in copper, phosphorous, magnesium and iron which is good, but the bad part is, these are all metals. And excessive consumption of beetroots will help to accumulate the metals in the liver, which is harmful for the liver and pancreas.

10. Coloured Stools

Most foods are chemically altered and they lose their colour when they go through digestion. This is normal when you eat foods. But eating excess of beetroot might cause a condition called melaena, which refers to a black tarry stool that usually occurs as a result of the upper gastrointestinal bleeding.