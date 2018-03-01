10 Side Effects Of Beetroot You Should Know

As everybody knows, beetroot is a great source of iron which gives a very good reason for people to add it in their diets. Beetroot is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and fibre. Beetroot was also used as a medicine in ancient times.
It is also rich in vitamin C, magnesium, beta-carotene, bioflavonoids, potassium and manganese. The juice of the beetroot supports eye and liver health.
The beetroot extract called betaine is known to lower liver detoxification, boost the natural production of hormones in the body and remove excess homocysteine in the urine and blood.
Beetroot is also known for lowering blood pressure, triglycerides in the blood and improves athletic performance. But, apart from all the health benefits that it offers, there are serious side effects of the vegetable as well.
Let us have a look at the side effects of beetroot.
1. Might Cause Beeturia
Having excessive amounts of beetroot can cause your urine to appear pink. This is more common in individuals who are deficient in iron. Around 12 to 14 percent of the population experiences red urine or a discolouration of the urine. It is not a harmful condition and doesn't have any consequences.
2. Kidney Stones
Beetroot is rich in oxalate that can cause kidney stones if eaten in excessive amounts. The vegetable also has high levels of betaine that can aggravate the existing kidney problems. People who have a history of kidney stones should avoid this vegetable.
3. Low Blood Pressure Level
Beetroot helps to lower high blood pressure but, if your blood pressure is already low or is fluctuating, then this vegetable is not suited for you.
4. Rashes
Though this type of side effect is rare, it can occur in certain individuals. Allergic reactions like rashes, hives, itchiness and even chills and fever is caused by an excessive consumption of beetroot. So, limit your intake if you are allergic to beetroot.
5. An Upset Stomach
If you have been suffering from gastrointestinal issues, eating beetroot will only aggravate the issue. This can cause cramps, flatulence, bloating and changes in the bowel movements, which include diarrhoea and constipation.
6. Rise In Blood Sugar
One of the side effects of beetroot is a spike in blood sugar level. This could pose as a serious problem for anyone who has a blood sugar problem. Beetroots are moderately high on the glycaemic index, which is why you shouldn't consume it if you have a blood sugar problem.
7. Can Cause Gout
The symptoms of gout are extreme joint pain, high fever and shiny red joints. According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, foods like beetroot contain oxalate that can contribute to gout. So, eat them in moderate quantities.
8. Problems During Pregnancy
Nitrite found in beetroot is shown to be sensitive towards pregnant women. It can harm the foetus due to the toxicity of the nitrates. Hence, expectant mothers should avoid beetroots completely.
9. Might Harm The Liver
Beetroots are rich in copper, phosphorous, magnesium and iron which is good, but the bad part is, these are all metals. And excessive consumption of beetroots will help to accumulate the metals in the liver, which is harmful for the liver and pancreas.
10. Coloured Stools
Most foods are chemically altered and they lose their colour when they go through digestion. This is normal when you eat foods. But eating excess of beetroot might cause a condition called melaena, which refers to a black tarry stool that usually occurs as a result of the upper gastrointestinal bleeding.
