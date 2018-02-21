10 Health Benefits Of Drinking Cinnamon Water

Did you know that cinnamon is a wonderful spice for weight loss? Not only cinnamon benefits weight loss but it's also good for overall health. Apart from the health benefits that cinnamon offers, it is also useful in both medical and beauty treatments.

Cinnamon is added in a wide array of cuisines, which is mainly used as an aromatic condiment that enhances the flavour of the dishes. From sweet and savoury dishes to snack and traditional foods, cinnamon is used effectively without fail.

Cinnamon is a powerhouse of nutrients and antioxidants. It is a rich source of potassium, manganese, calcium, magnesium, zinc and iron.

These nutrients help in lowering your blood pressure and blood sugar levels. It also treats gynaecological problems, respiratory illnesses and digestive problems.

So, in this article, we will be talking about cinnamon water. Cinnamon water is a healthy alternative and health experts have suggested that drinking cinnamon water daily has innumerable health benefits.

Read below to know about the health benefits of drinking cinnamon water.

1. Good For Weight Loss

Cinnamon water combined with honey is the best drink for weight loss, as it helps in detoxifying the system by removing all the toxins. Cinnamon water makes you feel satiated and prevents hunger pangs and junk food cravings. This further helps in losing weight faster.

2. Helps In Relieving Menstrual Cramps According to the National Center For Biotechnology, women who have painful period cramps can drink cinnamon water that helps to reduce menstrual pain. Cinnamon contains analgesic and anti-coagulate properties that help in reducing the pain and aids in controlling heavier flow. 3. Boosts Immunity Cinnamon water is rich in antioxidant like polyphenols and proanthocyanidins that help in boosting up the immune system. Also, cinnamon water has anti-fungal, antibacterial and antiviral properties that lower the chances of various ailments like heart problems, respiratory illnesses, etc. 4. Reduces The Effects Of PCOS PCOS, or polycystic ovarian syndrome, is a hormonal disorder that occurs in women. PCOS causes the ovaries to enlarge with small cysts developing on the outer side. Cinnamon-infused water is known to reduce the effects of PCOS and it lowers the insulin resistance in women suffering with PCOS. 5. Improves Brain Function Cinnamon-infused water improves memory and promotes brain function. According to a noted study, cinnamon has the ability to slow down the progression of brain diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. Cinnamon water also helps in boosting concentration and focus. 6. Relieves Toothaches We often suffer from toothaches that are unbearable, isn't it? Cinnamon is a powerful spice that has the ability to cure an aching tooth. Drink cinnamon-infused water daily that will reduce toothache and will also reduce the swelling of the gums. 7. Prevents Diabetes Cinnamon-infused water contains certain compounds like polyphenolic compounds and antioxidants that can regulate the blood sugar levels, thus preventing type 2 diabetes. Diabetic patients can drink cinnamon water to stabilize their blood glucose levels. 8. Prevents Cancer You will be surprised to know that cinnamon water helps in preventing cancer. Cinnamon contains anti-carcinogenic compounds that have been proven to slow down the growth of cancerous cells. So, start drinking cinnamon water daily! 9. Improves Hearing If you have difficulty in hearing things, you can start drinking cinnamon water. Do you know why? It's because cinnamon helps to restore hearing problems due to the compounds that it possesses. We bet, you didn't know about this! 10. Improves Skin Texture Cinnamon-infused water helps in improving the skin texture and skin tone. Cinnamon is an excellent source of fibre that helps in eliminating the toxins out from the body. This prevents the toxins from clogging the skin. So, start drinking cinnamon water now!

