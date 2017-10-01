Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Myths And Facts About Breast Cancer Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness month. It is a worldwide campaign that highlights the importance of breast cancer awareness, education and research.

The campaign involves thousands of organisations that bring as many people as possible to raise breast cancer awareness. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, over 2 million cases of breast cancer are reported among women every year.

Although, breast cancer is one of the most-talked-about cancers, there are many misconceptions surrounding it. Read on to know.

Myths And Facts About Breast Cancer

1. Myth: If you don't have a family history of breast cancer, you won't get it

Fact: About 5 to 10% of breast cancers are hereditary, which means they are caused by a mutation in genes passed on from a parent to the child. And others who get breast cancer have no family history and might cause due to a change in lifestyle and environment [1] . With time, the healthy breast cells can develop mutations on their own, eventually forming cancer cells.

2. Myth: Wearing a bra can cause breast cancer

Fact: There is no evidence to support the claim that wearing a bra causes breast cancer. A study published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention Biomarkers, showed that wearing a bra does not increase a woman's risk for breast cancer [2] .

3. Myth: If you have a healthy lifestyle, you won't have breast cancer

Fact: There are people who maintain a healthy weight, eat healthy food, exercise regularly and limit the consumption of alcohol and still get breast cancer. These factors surely help lower your risk, but it will not guarantee that you will never get breast cancer.

4. Myth: Consumption of excess sugar causes breast cancer

Fact: A study in mice found that excess sugar consumption might raise breast cancer risk, however, more research is needed to support the claim [3] .

Some studies have linked diabetes with a higher risk of breast cancer but researchers are not sure whether the link is due to the fact that people with diabetes tend to be overweight or that they have increased blood sugar levels.

5. Myth: If you have a lump in your breast, it means you have breast cancer

Fact: A very small percentage of breast lumps turn out to be cancerous, usually most of them are benign. Benign lumps can be cysts, however, if you notice any changes in breast tissue or something unusual in your breast, consult a doctor immediately.

6. Myth: Antiperspirants and deodorants can cause breast cancer

Fact: There is no evidence that antiperspirants and deodorants cause breast cancer. Some studies have found that women who use products containing aluminium are more likely to have higher concentrations of aluminium in breast tissue [4] .

7. Myth: Men don't get breast cancer, only women get it

Fact: Men can also develop breast cancer, although it's very rare. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, each year approximately 2,190 men are diagnosed with breast cancer and 410 die.

The signs of breast cancer in men is a hard lump underneath the nipple and areola [5] .

8. Myth: Mammograms can cause breast cancer to spread

Fact: Mammograms do not spread breast cancer. Mammograms require very small doses of radiation and nearly outweigh the potential harm from the radiation exposure according to the National Cancer Institute.

9. Myth: Early stage breast cancer has no recurrence

Fact: Most people with early-stage breast cancer won't have a recurrence, however, the risk is still there. Women with T2N1, a certain type of advanced breast cancer have a higher chance of recurrence [6] .

10. Myth: Breast cancer treatment doesn't have an impact on your life

Fact: The treatment isn't only the end of breast cancer, but the side effects that follow has an effect. The treatment for people with stage IV breast cancer is continued for the rest of their lives. After the breast cancer treatments are done, people experience long-term side effects like fatigue, neuropathy, pain, skin changes and menopausal symptoms.

