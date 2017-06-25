Eid ul-Fitr 2020: How To Prevent Binge-eating And Indigestion On This Day Wellness oi-Lekhaka

After a month of fasting during Ramadan, it doesn't come across as a surprise that people indulge and devour food which usually leads to binge eating.

Although it's a celebratory occasion, fasting for 30 days and binge eating on Eid could have serious health implications.

Not only will this lead to gastric disorders, that can potentially make life very bothersome, but it also could result in rapid weight gain for some people.

Apart from this, people usually go through some short term depressive symptoms like guilt, worthlessness and irritability due to overeating during Eid. This year Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated from the evening of 23 May to the evening of 24 May.

Quite simply, since the body has been receiving food after long intervals during Ramadan, the body is in storage physiology. The body stores the food and conserves it as it knows that the next meal it receives is going to be after a prolonged interval.

So after 30 days, the body is still adjusted to this physiology. Hence, when the mind is presented with food, it tends to over-eat taking in as much food as possible, still assuming the body has to wait for hours together for the next meal.

Eating more than your body can handle may lead to indigestion and breathlessness caused due to the stomach pressing up against the diaphragm. In rare cases, the stomach can be damaged and even tear.

Follow the below-mentioned tips to avoid binge eating during Eid.

1. Start With Salad Not only is it healthy to eat salad, but starting the meal with salad also fills up your stomach a bit. This will help avoid irrational binge eating during the main course and desserts. This can also help boost metabolism and gets your digestive system up and running. 2. Avoid Too Much Of Greasy Food Greasy foods are damaging as it is. Consuming it when your body and digestive system are weak is not recommended at all. Consuming a lot of greasy food can damage the lining of the stomach, especially in the vulnerable state that it is in after 30 days of fasting. Too much greasy food causes indigestion as well. Not something that you want to have after just having recovered from a month's strict regime. 3. Be Careful About Salt Intake Too much of salt increases blood pressure and can be detrimental to your heart merely because it hasn't been used to these levels of pressure for a month. This is absolutely important to follow for people with heart conditions. 4. Have A Balanced Meal Including a balanced proportion of carbohydrates, protein and vegetables is essential. Ideally your plate should be filled with half a portion of vegetables, a quarter portion of protein and a quarter portion of carbohydrates. When you choose carbohydrates, try consuming complex carbohydrates like whole wheat bread, brown rice, pulses, etc. And although it tastes delicious, cutting off the fat from fish and meat is extremely beneficial to avoid any indigestion during Eid. 5. Do Not Over-eat Simplicity is often overlooked these days. Simply telling yourself not to over-eat will get rid of majority of the problems. One of which is indigestion. Quite simply, if there's not that much food to digest, there are lesser chances of indigestion. 6. Drink Plenty Of Water Your glycogen levels would be all over the place after the nerve-racking 30 days of fasting. Keeping yourself hydrated will replenish glycogen levels and also keep you feeling more vibrant and fresh. Following the above tips will help you enjoy Eid with your family and friends, as opposed to spending it in the washroom or emergency room. Choose wisely and enjoy the glorious and beautiful day of Eid-ul-fitr.