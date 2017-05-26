Do You Smoke? Here Is How It Can Affect Your Oral Health

1.Tooth Stains -

Smoking causes tooth stains and overall discoloration. Teeth whitening, regular scaling and polishing and veneers can remove or reduce the stains.

2. Bad Breath

Smoking is one of the main causes for bad breath. Not only does smoking cause "dry mouth" but tar and nicotine settles in the oral cavity leading to a condition known as "smoker's breath". Smoking can also deteriorate the sense of taste and smell.

3. Tooth Decay

Smoking increases the amount of dental plaque in the mouth. The more the dental plaque, the harder it is to remove. This eventually leads to dental tartar and tooth decay.

4. Gum Diseases

Smoking and tobacco interfere with the normal function of gum tissue cells and this makes smokers more susceptible to conditions like periodontitis which is a common gum disease. Periodontal (gum) disease is a bacterial infection which damages the soft tissues and bone that anchor teeth to jaw bones.

In early stages of the disease, people might experience bleeding from gums while brushing and flossing. As the infection worsens, the gums begin to break down and form pockets. If not treated on time, these pockets further deepen and make teeth loose and painful.

Smokers are more likely to get advanced periodontal disease than non smokers. Smoking also impairs blood flow to the gums which further interferes with the healing of the wound.

5. Tooth Loss

Advanced periodontal disease eventually leads to bone deterioration and tooth loss.

6. Failure Of Dental Implants

Dental Implants are an ideal solution for missing teeth. The failure rate for implants in a smoker is more than double as compared to a non-smoker. Poor vascularity in the mouth causes a host of other diseases because of which the person is a poor prognosis case for all gum surgeries, bone grafting or even implants.

7. Oral Cancer

Tobacco use of any kind, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes, chewing tobacco, etc. are the biggest risk factors for the cancer of the oral cavity. 90% of oral cancer patients are smokers. Quitting will help in reducing the risk of cancer from tobacco.

Signs and Symptoms: The Indian Cancer Society states that oral cancer commonly starts as one of the following-

1. An ulcer or wound in the mouth or on the tongue that does not go away.

2. A swelling over the cheek and gum (which may be painful or painless).

3. Difficulty opening the mouth completely and swelling in the neck.

4. Persistent sore throat.

5. Difficulty in swallowing or moving the tongue.

6. Sudden loosening of teeth or pain in the jaw.