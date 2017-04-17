What Increases The Risk Of Heart Attack?

Your heart is one organ which never asks for a break. If it ever does, that would be the end of your life! What makes the heart weak? Well, there are several lifestyle factors that slowly kill your heart.

But apart from that, there are other risk factors that may make one vulnerable to heart attack. Some factors are not in our hands.

For example, the risk is said to be higher in African Americans, American Indians, Asian Americans and people of certain other parts of the world. Our birth wasn't our choice. All we can do is control the lifestyle habits and food habits to minimise the risk.

Here are some other factors that up the risk.