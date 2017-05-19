World Sleep Day: Incredible Benefits Of Sleeping For Eight Hours Every Day For Adults Wellness oi-Sravia

World Sleep Day is observed on March 15th every year. This year the World Sleep Day 2019 theme is 'Healthy Sleep, Healthy Ageing' which intends to emphasize the importance of sleep on your overall health at any age.

Did you know there is a miracle drug that can transform you? It's one of the simplest and cost-effective forms of drug and it's none other than sleep.

You really need to work on fixing your sleep habits. Did you know that almost half of the population does not get enough sleep? Almost 40% of the adults out there sleep less than the recommended seven-eight hours a day.

Sleep is essential for overall health and well-being. When people sleep for less than 6-7 hours every day, they are more susceptible to be affected by certain diseases.

There are several health benefits of sleep than what you'd ever imagined. Adequate sleep is a key part of a healthy lifestyle and can benefit your heart, weight, mind and more.

An extra hour of sleep can make a lot of difference to your health. Lack of sleep can bring about significant changes in the body and also increase your risk of certain health issues like obesity and even early death. We'll let you know what are the benefits of sleeping early.

In this article, we have mentioned some of the top benefits of sleeping for 8 hours each night. So, continue reading to find them out.

1. You'll Be Happier: A poor night's sleep can affect ones happiness as much as how tight deadlines can. Sleeping poorly can ruin ones day. This is also mentioned in the study 'Happiness And The Invisible Thread Of Social Connection'. 2. Avoids Erectile Dysfunction: Not getting enough sleep can affect the libido and increase the chances of erectile dysfunction. Sleep is considered as restorative and increases the testosterone levels that can boost the sexual drive. This is also one of the top health benefits of sleeping 8 hours. 3. It Can Help Build Muscles Easily: If you don't sleep, you cannot build muscles. Sleep is the time when your body heals the damage done to your cells and tissues when you're awake. During the time of sleep, the body also releases growth hormone. Lack of sleep is linked with muscle atrophy. 4. Helps You Maintain A Healthy Weight: People who sleep less are more likely to be obese. People who slept less than seven hours a night were 7.5 times more likely to be overweight, as per a study. This is due to hormonal changes that occur due to sleep deprivation. This is also confirmed in the study 'The Association Between Short Sleep And Obesity After Controlling For Demographic, Lifestyle, Work And Health Related Factors'. 5. Prevents The Risk Of Diabetes: People who sleep six hours or less are 1.7 times likely to develop diabetes and those who slept for 5 hours or less were found to be 2.5 times as likely to develop diabetes, as noted by a study. Type 2 diabetes can also lead to other health problems such as strokes, amputations, blindness and organ damage. 6. Healthier Skin: Sleeping poorly is also associated with chronic skin conditions. It was found that people who slept for eight hours every day recovered better after an ultraviolet exposure. They also showed fewer signs of ageing, as per a study. This is one of the top benefits of sleeping for 8 hours. 7. Prevents Migraines And Other Headaches: People who don't sleep for seven-eight hours are more likely to suffer from migraines. Poor sleep quality is associated with episodic migraine and other types of headaches. 8. Will Be More Productive At Work: Sleep deprivation can make you tiresome and also make it difficult to concentrate at work. It can take a toll on both your work life and personal life. Good sleep and rest is necessary to go about your work productively. 9. You'll See Better: Our eyes get tired without sleep and they need a good amount of sleep at any cost. Poor sleep can lead to vision errors like tunnel vision to seeing double. You'll also experience sleep loss hallucinations. 10. Less Likely To Catch Cold: If you haven't slept well before being exposed to a virus, your weakened immune system is more likely to catch it. Those who slept less than seven hours a night were three times more likely to catch cold, as noted by a study. This is one of the top benefits of sleeping early in the night. 11. Less Likely To Develop Certain Types Of Cancer: People who work night shifts or have disrupted circadian cycles and don't sleep enough are likely to encounter some health problems. Night workers are more likely to develop colon and breast cancer. 12. Fewer Heart Problems: Sleeping five hours or less a night is associated with a 45% increased risk of heart attacks. Being awake increases the blood pressure levels, and hence it is strictly recommended for adults to sleep at least eight hours every day.