Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Simple Tips To Keep Yourself Healthy On This Festival Wellness oi-Luna Dewan

One of the most awaited festival - Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. It is the birthday of Lord Ganesha, who is popularly known as the God of Wisdom. A lot of preparation goes on for the puja and hence requires a lot of stamina. In case you are unable to find out the tips to stay healthy, fret no more.

This year, in 2019, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from 2 September to 12 September. It is one festival which is equally awaited by people of all age group- kids, adults and elderly alike. It isn't just the temples, but every house gets decked up to welcome Lord Ganesha.

Also Read: How To Prepare Wheat Kheer For Ganesh Chaturthi

As the preparations are on the way, there will be a lot of things that one has to take care of. Cleaning the house, decorating and then the puja which goes on for hours. Till the time the puja gets over, it will be a kind of fasting, people do not eat anything. So how do we stay healthy during the Ganesh Chaturthi?

All this might take a toll on one's health, especially for those who are weak and have gastric problem. In order to avoid all these health-related issues during this Ganesh Chaturthi, there are certain things to remember or the food habit which you could alter to stay fit during this festival.

Also Read: How To Prepare Oats Ladoo For Ganesh Chaturthi

Here is this simply way that one can follow to stay healthy on Ganesh Chaturthi. Take a look!

1. Drink Lots Of Water: One of the best way to prevent any health problem is to drink lots of water during the puja proceedings. This helps to keep you hydrated and prevent any kind of health hazards. 2. Eat Fruits: Fruits are one of the best food which you can eat even as you fast. It is rich in several nutrients - iron, vitamin, calcium, etc., and are the best alternative that would provide energy. 3. Eat Green Leafy Vegetables The Previous Day: Green leafy vegetables are rich in iron, fiber, contains lot of water. Eating these just a day before the festival would help you in retaining the water content in the body and providing needed energy till the time the puja gets over. 4. Eat Healthy Food The Previous Day: It is best to eat healthy food the previous day, include legumes and fiber rich food as this helps in better digestion the following day. It is better to avoid spicy food. 5. Avoid Deep Fried Foods: One should not eat deep fried foods a day before the puja as these are high in fat and absorbs the water from the body quicky, making you thirsty often. Also as you break the fast after the puja, you should avoid deep fried foods as this might lead to the formation of gastric. 6. Have Sweets: It is good to have one-two sweets after the puja as this helps in maintaining the blood sugar level in the body. But it should not be taken in large quantities as this might be harmful for the body. 7. Avoid Caffeine: You should avoid caffeine containing items - coffee, tea, soft drinks as this leads to constriction of blood vessel and might lead to abdominal pain. 8. Fresh Fruit Juices: Fresh fruit juices are always helpful during the puja time. It helps in keeping you hydrated and well as providing you with the needed energy.