12 Foods That Increase Blood Flow During Periods

Women have a zillion health problems, don't you agree? And, one of these health problems that women tend to face is either scanty periods or absence of periods.

It is believed that due to the change of lifestyle, stress, and a wrong diet pattern, women fall into the trap of having menstrual problems. In this article, we will be writing about the foods that increase blood flow during periods.

To increase the blood flow and get rid of a scanty period, all you need to do is to eat the right foods. Add more iron-rich foods in your daily diet. On the other hand, you also need to get physically fit, as being fit and active also helps in a proper blood circulation throughout the body.

So, ladies, regularise your periods and have a normal healthy flow by including these foods that you'll need to consume at least a week before your period date.

However, experts also state that you should consume these foods every day if you want to have a healthy period. So, take a look at these 12 foods that will help increase the blood flow during periods.

1. Beetroot

This vegetable is loaded with iron and other nutrients like calcium, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, manganese, folic acid, and fibre. Drinking beetroot juice every day can increase blood circulation and blood flow at the time of period. It is seen that beetroot juice has significant improvements in hemoglobin levels if drunk every day.

2. Spinach Juice

Spinach juice is also healthy, as this green leafy vegetable has vitamin K that helps to clot blood. Therefore, if you are suffering from scanty periods, it will regulate your flow in the right way. Spinach is also an excellent source of vitamin A, folate, magnesium, iron, copper, vitamin E, vitamin C, calcium, potassium, phosphorous, etc.

3. Chocolate

Chocolate helps women in a lot of ways. It is the best medicine that cures menstrual problems. If you are a victim to late periods, then this food should be consumed to induce your periods. It is because it has vitamins and minerals like iron, coper, protein, vitamin E, calcium, and other nutrients that help in regulating the flow of the period.

4. Jaggery

Many of the old folks would suggest jaggery, as it is a heat-inducing food. When you consume jaggery, make sure you also drink coconut water, as the consumption of this food in excess may lead to tummy problems. Having jaggery will increase the blood flow during periods because it contains 11 mg of iron which is 61 per cent of the RDI.

5. Dried Coconut

The fastest and the safest ingredient to increase scanty period flow is the combination of dried coconut and jaggery. Combine both the powerful foods to make a pill. Swallow this pill every day during your period to help. Dried coconut has 5 per cent of iron, 2 per cent of riboflavin, and other nutrients too.

6. Sesame Seeds

Combine sesame seeds and jaggery in a little bowl. This sweet treat can be consumed prior to your period date. Since both are heat-inducing foods, they will help regulate and increase blood flow. You can also swallow the seeds with water and chew on a small piece of jaggery along. A serving of two tablespoons of sesame seeds contain a substantial amount of iron, phosphorous, magnesium, copper, and manganese.

7. Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera juice is considered to be the safest and most effective drink you can consume to regulate scanty period. While preparing the juice, add one tablespoon of honey to enhance its taste. Aloe vera juice also provides powerful antioxidants, promotes oral health, balances metabolism, and even supports normal blood circulation.

8. Papaya

Papaya is another food that will help deal with irregular periods. Papaya should be consumed twice in a day, and alongside this heat-inducing food, you should also drink plenty of coconut water to keep stomach problems at bay. Papaya has 224 per cent of vitamin C, 26 per cent of folate, 14 per cent of magnesium, 14 per cent of potassium, and other nutrients.

9. Fenugreek Seeds

Boil a cup of water and add one tablespoon of fenugreek seeds to it. Drink this healthy water during your periods. This healthy drink will put to rest a lot of other problems too, apart from treating irregular periods. Fenugreek seeds have 3.7 milligrams of iron, 0.1 milligrams of manganese, 0.1 milligram of copper, and other nutrients.

10. Pineapple

Pineapple is rich in vitamin C and manganese. It is also a very good source of copper, vitamin B1, folate, vitamin B6, and pantothenic acid. These nutrients help to contract the uterus, thus helping to bring forth your period back to its normal state as well as improve on the blood flow.

11. Unripe Papaya

The unripe papaya is one of the foods that increases blood flow during the periods. Because the fruit is useful in regulating menstrual flow, it aids in contracting muscle fibres in the uterus. Drink papaya juice before your periods not during it.

12. Turmeric

Turmeric is another home remedy for increasing blood flow during periods. The spice is helpful in regulating menstruation and balancing hormones. It contains anti-inflammatory properties and anti-spasmodic properties that also help in relieving menstrual pain.