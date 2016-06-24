Do You Know You Can Heal Your Cancer? Wellness oi-Staff

A child developing from an embryo in a mother's womb is, in reality, a set of rapidly multiplying cells. But, they are controlled and regulated. So, we choose to 'love' those cells.

However, when another set of cells multiply rapidly within our body, albeit a little haphazardly, we call it 'Cancerous'!

These cells are not foreign cells that have made an appearance from the external, but are your own cells that have gone astray! We often even hear people say "Fight Cancer!"

Imagine, the same scenario if we were to speak to a patient suffering from a renal failure and ask him to fight his kidney or a person with typhoid to fight his fever, how difficult would this be, isn't it?

Similarly is the case with the "C" word. It would rather make more sense to 'Heal' your cancerous cells and coax them back to harmony through love, and trigger the healing cascade. You can heal your cancer and thereby heal your life.

The recent years have witnessed an inquisitive surge into exploring and combining western medicine with eastern treatment philosophy.

Optimal healing of an illness that affects the body mandates the body's healing system to be able to cater to every aspect of the human persona - the physical, mental and spiritual aspects.

I believe, IQ/EQ (emotional quotient)/SQ (spiritual quotient) need to be equally balanced to accelerate the healing process in the practice of mind, body and soul medicine.

Such an integrated healing approach, which works adjunct to the conventional treatment modalities, is the dire need of the hour to address treatments, side effects and complications arising from cancer and its related treatments.

These integrated forms of medicine need to be acknowledged by the medical community and encouraged among patients.

Cancer patients need to be aware that their outlook, attitude and lifestyle are pivotal in healing, and is as important as surgery, radiation or chemotherapy in the journey from illness to wellness.

Healing demands that the patients not be mere passive participants in the process of their treatments, but pursue proactive measures to heal themselves through an integrated and holistic approach.

• Did you know that every thought and emotion that you have affects some part of your genome in a profound manner?

• Germs exist all around, and yet only some of us fall ill. Did you know that those of us who fall ill actually have a different thought pattern compared to those who are more 'immune'?

• Did you know that your body has the ability to eliminate cancerous cells as a normal immune mechanism? And that your body has been doing so, for so many years, until now?

• Did you know that Cancer is as much an affliction of your 'mind' and 'spirit' as your physical body?

• Do you know that you can heal your Cancer?

In conclusion, you may have Cancer, but don't let Cancer have you!

Dr. VISHAL RAO

MS, Fellow-Head Neck Surgical Oncology, Visiting Scholar, University of Pittsburgh

He is presently the incharge of Head and Neck services in the Department of Surgical Oncology at HCG, Bangalore