9 Reasons To Have A Spoonful Of Olive Oil & Lemon

Both extra virgin olive oil and lemon are a great combination for treating a variety of health conditions. So, in this article, we will be discussing the benefits of olive oil and lemon.

In Tibetan culture, extra virgin olive oil is combined with lemon for its health benefits and rejuvenating properties.

In extra virgin olive oil, nutrients are preserved during the extraction process and it is rich in vitamins and minerals as compared to normal olive oil. You can distinguish between the both as the former one has a distinctive taste and is high in phenolic antioxidants which helps to fight diseases [1] ,[2] .

Virgin olive oil contains omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, saturated fat, monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, and vitamin K.

On the other hand, lemons are loaded with vitamin C, flavonoids, magnesium, iron, potassium and other vitamins and minerals.

Health Benefits Of Olive Oil And Lemon

1. Lowers cholesterol

Extra virgin olive oil contains monounsaturated fatty acids which are termed as healthy fats. Monounsaturated fatty acids lower your bad cholesterol level and raise the good cholesterol level. This is said to reduce the risk of heart disease as high cholesterol block and harden the arteries that lead up to the heart causing heart attack and stroke[3] .

On the other hand, lemons are a good source of vitamin C, fibre, and plant compounds. And research shows that this vitamin reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke by lowering cholesterol [4] , [5] .

2. Good for the stomach

Lemons contain antimicrobial and antibacterial properties which are effective in treating numerous stomach-related problems like indigestion, stomach acid, stomach ache and cramps [6] . In addition, lemons have carminative properties that help soothe your digestive tract and reduce bloating and flatulence. Olive oil has the potent ability to kill harmful bacteria like Helicobacter pylori that resides in your stomach causing stomach ulcers and stomach cancers [7] .

3. Aids in weight loss

A teaspoon of olive oil and lemon speeds up weight loss. Research shows that lemon contains plant compounds that may prevent you from gaining weight[8] , [9] . And olive oil too aids in managing weight as many studies have shown that the Mediterranean diet rich in olive oil has a beneficial effect on body weight [10] , [11] .

4. Lowers the risk of gallstones and kidney stones

Consuming olive oil reduces the chances of developing gallstones. Research study shows that the monounsaturated fatty acids in olive oil are beneficial in preventing the formation of gallstones [12] . And when it comes to preventing kidney stone formation, lemons are the best because of its citric acid content. This acid binds to calcium oxalate crystals and inhibits crystal growth [13] .

5. Lowers throat infections and common cold

Virgin olive oil can ward off upper respiratory tract infections that are associated with common cold due to a compound called oleocanthal, a polyphenolic anti-inflammatory agent [14] , [15] . And lemons are an excellent source of vitamin C that is known to reduce mucus production in the upper respiratory tract, thereby curing throat infections and common cold [16] .

6. Treats rheumatoid arthritis

Olive oil has the powerful ability to treat rheumatoid arthritis due to its anti-inflammatory properties. The presence of oleic acid, a fatty acid in olive oil lowers inflammatory markers like C-Reactive Protein [17] . A research study has shown that oleocanthal has a similar effect to 10 per cent of the adult ibuprofen dosage for arthritis pain relief [18] Lemons also are anti-inflammatory in nature which reduces inflammation.

7. Reduces cancer risk

Some observational studies have found that citrus fruits including lemon have a reduced risk of cancer [19] , [20] Researchers believe that the anti-cancer effects of lemon are due to the presence of plant compounds like limonene and naringenin[21] ,[22] . And olive oil is high in antioxidants and oleic acid that diminishes oxidative damage which causes cancer [23] , [24] .

8. Lowers the risk of Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is a common neurodegenerative disease that occurs when there is a build-up of beta-amyloid plaques in certain parts of the brain neurons. And a study found that olive oil can help clear these plaques [25] . Also, a Mediterranean diet which comprises of olive oil is known to have positive effects on brain function and lowers the risk of cognitive impairment [26] .

Lemons contain phytochemicals that may also fight Alzheimer's disease according to a study [27] .

9. Keeps nails, hair and skin healthy

Having a tablespoon of olive oil and lemon mixture can prevent your nails from becoming brittle and weak. It will help strengthen your weak nails. Olive oil penetrates into the cuticles of the nails and repairs the damage, thereby strengthening the nails. It also nourishes and moisturises the skin and hair keeping it healthy and glowing. The vitamin C in lemons also has the ability to keep your hair, nails and skin strong.

How To Make Olive Oil And Lemon Mixture

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil

3 drops of lemon juice

Method:

Take a spoon and add olive oil and then add lemon juice.

Consume this mixture.

When Is The Best Time To Have It?

Consume a teaspoon of olive oil mixed with lemon juice on an empty stomach in the morning. If you are suffering from diarrhoea avoid it.