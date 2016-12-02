9 Reasons To Have A Spoonful Of Olive Oil & Lemon

Both extra virgin olive oil and lemon are a great combination for treating a variety of health conditions. So, in this article, we will be discussing the benefits of olive oil and lemon.
In Tibetan culture, extra virgin olive oil is combined with lemon for its health benefits and rejuvenating properties.
In extra virgin olive oil, nutrients are preserved during the extraction process and it is rich in vitamins and minerals as compared to normal olive oil. You can distinguish between the both as the former one has a distinctive taste and is high in phenolic antioxidants which helps to fight diseases [1] ,[2] .
Virgin olive oil contains omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, saturated fat, monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, and vitamin K.
On the other hand, lemons are loaded with vitamin C, flavonoids, magnesium, iron, potassium and other vitamins and minerals.
Health Benefits Of Olive Oil And Lemon
1. Lowers cholesterol
Extra virgin olive oil contains monounsaturated fatty acids which are termed as healthy fats. Monounsaturated fatty acids lower your bad cholesterol level and raise the good cholesterol level. This is said to reduce the risk of heart disease as high cholesterol block and harden the arteries that lead up to the heart causing heart attack and stroke[3] .
On the other hand, lemons are a good source of vitamin C, fibre, and plant compounds. And research shows that this vitamin reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke by lowering cholesterol [4] , [5] .
2. Good for the stomach
Lemons contain antimicrobial and antibacterial properties which are effective in treating numerous stomach-related problems like indigestion, stomach acid, stomach ache and cramps [6] . In addition, lemons have carminative properties that help soothe your digestive tract and reduce bloating and flatulence. Olive oil has the potent ability to kill harmful bacteria like Helicobacter pylori that resides in your stomach causing stomach ulcers and stomach cancers [7] .
3. Aids in weight loss
A teaspoon of olive oil and lemon speeds up weight loss. Research shows that lemon contains plant compounds that may prevent you from gaining weight[8] , [9] . And olive oil too aids in managing weight as many studies have shown that the Mediterranean diet rich in olive oil has a beneficial effect on body weight [10] , [11] .
4. Lowers the risk of gallstones and kidney stones
Consuming olive oil reduces the chances of developing gallstones. Research study shows that the monounsaturated fatty acids in olive oil are beneficial in preventing the formation of gallstones [12] . And when it comes to preventing kidney stone formation, lemons are the best because of its citric acid content. This acid binds to calcium oxalate crystals and inhibits crystal growth [13] .
5. Lowers throat infections and common cold
Virgin olive oil can ward off upper respiratory tract infections that are associated with common cold due to a compound called oleocanthal, a polyphenolic anti-inflammatory agent [14] , [15] . And lemons are an excellent source of vitamin C that is known to reduce mucus production in the upper respiratory tract, thereby curing throat infections and common cold [16] .
6. Treats rheumatoid arthritis
Olive oil has the powerful ability to treat rheumatoid arthritis due to its anti-inflammatory properties. The presence of oleic acid, a fatty acid in olive oil lowers inflammatory markers like C-Reactive Protein [17] . A research study has shown that oleocanthal has a similar effect to 10 per cent of the adult ibuprofen dosage for arthritis pain relief [18] Lemons also are anti-inflammatory in nature which reduces inflammation.
7. Reduces cancer risk
Some observational studies have found that citrus fruits including lemon have a reduced risk of cancer [19] , [20] Researchers believe that the anti-cancer effects of lemon are due to the presence of plant compounds like limonene and naringenin[21] ,[22] . And olive oil is high in antioxidants and oleic acid that diminishes oxidative damage which causes cancer [23] , [24] .
8. Lowers the risk of Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer's disease is a common neurodegenerative disease that occurs when there is a build-up of beta-amyloid plaques in certain parts of the brain neurons. And a study found that olive oil can help clear these plaques [25] . Also, a Mediterranean diet which comprises of olive oil is known to have positive effects on brain function and lowers the risk of cognitive impairment [26] .
Lemons contain phytochemicals that may also fight Alzheimer's disease according to a study [27] .
9. Keeps nails, hair and skin healthy
Having a tablespoon of olive oil and lemon mixture can prevent your nails from becoming brittle and weak. It will help strengthen your weak nails. Olive oil penetrates into the cuticles of the nails and repairs the damage, thereby strengthening the nails. It also nourishes and moisturises the skin and hair keeping it healthy and glowing. The vitamin C in lemons also has the ability to keep your hair, nails and skin strong.
How To Make Olive Oil And Lemon Mixture
Ingredients:
- 1 teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil
- 3 drops of lemon juice
Method:
- Take a spoon and add olive oil and then add lemon juice.
- Consume this mixture.
When Is The Best Time To Have It?
Consume a teaspoon of olive oil mixed with lemon juice on an empty stomach in the morning. If you are suffering from diarrhoea avoid it.
- [1] Tripoli, E., Giammanco, M., Tabacchi, G., Di Majo, D., Giammanco, S., & La Guardia, M. (2005).The phenolic compounds of olive oil: structure, biological activity and beneficial effects on human health. Nutrition Research Reviews, 18(01), 98.
- [2] Tuck, K. L., & Hayball, P. J. (2002). Major phenolic compounds in olive oil: metabolism and health effects.The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry,13(11), 636-644.
- [3] Aviram, M., & Eias, K. (1993).Dietary Olive Oil Reduces Low-Density Lipoprotein Uptake by Macrophages and Decreases the Susceptibility of the Lipoprotein to Undergo Lipid Peroxidation. Annals of Nutrition and Metabolism, 37(2), 75-84.
- [4] Lv, X., Zhao, S., Ning, Z., Zeng, H., Shu, Y., Tao, O., … Liu, Y. (2015).Citrus fruits as a treasure trove of active natural metabolites that potentially provide benefits for human health. Chemistry Central Journal, 9(1).
- [5] Assini, J. M., Mulvihill, E. E., & Huff, M. W. (2013).Citrus flavonoids and lipid metabolism. Current Opinion in Lipidology, 24(1), 34-40.
- [6] Oikeh, E. I., Omoregie, E. S., Oviasogie, F. E., & Oriakhi, K. (2015). Phytochemical, antimicrobial, and antioxidant activities of different citrus juice concentrates.Food science & nutrition,4(1), 103-109.
- [7] Romero, C., Medina, E., Vargas, J., Brenes, M., & De Castro, A. (2007).In Vitro Activity of Olive Oil Polyphenols against helicobacter pylori. Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, 55(3), 680-686.
- [8] Fukuchi, Y., Hiramitsu, M., Okada, M., Hayashi, S., Nabeno, Y., Osawa, T., & Naito, M. (2008).Lemon Polyphenols Suppress Diet-induced Obesity by Up-Regulation of mRNA Levels of the Enzymes Involved in β-Oxidation in Mouse White Adipose Tissue. Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition, 43(3), 201-209.
- [9] Alam, M. A., Subhan, N., Rahman, M. M., Uddin, S. J., Reza, H. M., & Sarker, S. D. (2014).Effect of Citrus Flavonoids, Naringin and Naringenin, on Metabolic Syndrome and Their Mechanisms of Action. Advances in Nutrition, 5(4), 404-417.
- [10] Schröder, H., Marrugat, J., Vila, J., Covas, M. I., & Elosua, R. (2004).Adherence to the Traditional Mediterranean Diet Is Inversely Associated with Body Mass Index and Obesity in a Spanish Population. The Journal of Nutrition, 134(12), 3355–3361.
- [11] Bes-Rastrollo, M., Sanchez-Villegas, A., De la Fuente, C., De Irala, J., Martinez, J. A., & Martinez-Gonzalez, M. A. (2006). Olive oil consumption and weight change: the SUN prospective cohort study.Lipids,41(3), 249-256.
- [12] Goktas, S. B., Manukyan, M., & Selimen, D. (2015). Evaluation of Factors Affecting the Type of Gallstone.The Indian Journal of Surgery,78(1), 20-6.
- [13] Can lemon juice be an alternative to potassium citrate in the treatment of urinary calcium stones in patients with hypocitraturia? A prospective randomized study.
- [14] Peyrot des Gachons, C., Uchida, K., Bryant, B., Shima, A., Sperry, J. B., Dankulich-Nagrudny, L., Tominaga, M., Smith, A. B., Beauchamp, G. K., … Breslin, P. A. (2011). Unusual pungency from extra-virgin olive oil is attributable to restricted spatial expression of the receptor of oleocanthal. The Journal of Neuroscience: the Official Journal of the Society for Neuroscience, 31(3), 999-1009.
- [15] Monell Chemical Senses Center. (2011, January 27). NSAID receptor responsible for olive oil's 'cough' and more.
- [16] Douglas, R. M., Hemilä, H., Chalker, E., D'Souza, R. R., Treacy, B., & Douglas, B. (2004). Vitamin C for preventing and treating the common cold.Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, (4).
- [17] Berbert, A. A., Kondo, C. R. M., Almendra, C. L., Matsuo, T., & Dichi, I. (2005).Supplementation of fish oil and olive oil in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Nutrition, 21(2), 131-136.
- [18] Beauchamp, G. K., Keast, R. S., Morel, D., Lin, J., Pika, J., Han, Q., ... & Breslin, P. A. (2005). Phytochemistry: Ibuprofen-like activity in extra-virgin olive oil.Nature,437(7055), 45.
- [19] Bae, J. M., Lee, E. J., & Guyatt, G. (2009). Citrus fruit intake and pancreatic cancer risk: a quantitative systematic review.Pancreas,38(2), 168-174.
- [20] Bae, J.-M., Lee, E. J., & Guyatt, G. (2008).Citrus fruit intake and stomach cancer risk: a quantitative systematic review. Gastric Cancer, 11(1), 23-32.
- [21] Mir, I. A., & Tiku, A. B. (2014).Chemopreventive and Therapeutic Potential of “Naringenin,” a Flavanone Present in Citrus Fruits. Nutrition and Cancer, 67(1), 27-42.
- [22] Meiyanto, E., Hermawan, A., & Anindyajati, A. (2012). Natural products for cancer-targeted therapy: citrus flavonoids as potent chemopreventive agents.Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention,13(2), 427-436.
- [23] Owen, R. W., Haubner, R., Würtele, G., Hull, W. E., Spiegelhalder, B., & Bartsch, H. (2004). Olives and olive oil in cancer prevention.European Journal of Cancer Prevention,13(4), 319-326.
- [24] Owen, R. ., Giacosa, A., Hull, W. ., Haubner, R., Spiegelhalder, B., & Bartsch, H. (2000).The antioxidant/anticancer potential of phenolic compounds isolated from olive oil. European Journal of Cancer, 36(10), 1235-1247.
- [25] Abuznait, A. H., Qosa, H., Busnena, B. A., El Sayed, K. A., & Kaddoumi, A. (2013). Olive-oil-derived oleocanthal enhances β-amyloid clearance as a potential neuroprotective mechanism against Alzheimer’s disease: in vitro and in vivo studies.ACS chemical neuroscience,4(6), 973-982.
- [26] Martinez-Lapiscina, E. H., Clavero, P., Toledo, E., San Julian, B., Sanchez-Tainta, A., Corella, D., … Martinez-Gonzalez, M. Á. (2013).Virgin olive oil supplementation and long-term cognition: the Predimed-Navarra randomized, trial. The Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging, 17(6), 544-552.
- [27] Dai, Q., Borenstein, A. R., Wu, Y., Jackson, J. C., & Larson, E. B. (2006). Fruit and vegetable juices and Alzheimer's disease: the Kame Project.The American journal of medicine,119(9), 751-759.
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Rajya Sabha Live: Quota Bill A Sixer In Slog Overs, More To Come, Says RS Prasad
-
- List Of Smartphones Slated To Receive Android Pie Update In 2019
- All-New Maruti WagonR Official Teaser Released
- BCCI Issues Show-Cause Notice To Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul
- RBI Forms Digital Payments Committee Headed By Nandan Nilekani
- Tiger Undergoing Root Canal Video Viral
- Gully Boy Trailer: Ranveer & Alia Starrer Is Power-packed
- Pakur, The Unapparent Beauty