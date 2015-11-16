Top 5 Vitamins For Healthy Teeth And Gums

A healthy gum not only increases the beauty of your smile, but also indicates a good oral health. Mouth serves as a gateway to our body. If it is unhealthy, it affects our body too. Therefore, it is essential to take proper care of it. Getting adequate amounts of vitamins and minerals is necessary to maintain the health of teeth and gums.

Vitamins help the body in fighting diseases. It strengthens the immune system and wards off diseases. Lack of vitamins can cause variety of gum-related disorders. The foods that we eat have an impact on the health of our teeth. Without proper nutrients, your teeth and gums can become more prone to gum diseases and decay.

In this article, we at Boldsky are listing out the top vitamins you need to include in your health regimen to maintain the health of your teeth and gums. Read on to know more about it.

Vitamin A: Vitamin A plays a crucial role in the formation of healthy connective tissues of the soft bones present in the gums. It keeps the gums healthy and helps to maintain the salivary flow in the mouth. Some of the major sources of vitamin A are green leafy vegetables, carrots, mangoes, sweet potatoes and fish oil.

Vitamin B: Vitamin B improves the overall oral health. It reduces tongue inflammation and keeps canker sores at bay. Vitamin B is extensively found in beans, meat, legumes and green vegetables.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C strengthens the gums and makes it more resistant to bacterial attacks. It speeds up the healing process. Deficiency of this vitamin may lead to an inflammation and bleeding of the gums. Some of the sources of vitamin C are berries, melons, guavas, red peppers and citrus fruits.

Vitamin D: Vitamin D helps in calcium absorption. It is a vital element for maintaining healthy bones and teeth. A good amount of vitamin D ensures strong gums and reduces the risk of gingivitis. Foods rich in vitamin D include eggs, milk and fish.

Vitamin K: Vitamin K is essential for blood clotting. It is referred to as a clotting factor. Deficiency of vitamin K is one of the prime causes for developing bleeding gums, and thereby a poor oral health. Soybeans and green vegetables are rich sources of vitamin K.