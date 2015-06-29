World Liver Day 2018: 10 Everyday Habits That Damage The Liver

Most of you blindly believe that alcohol is the only beverage that damages the liver. So, if you are a teetotaller, you would think that your liver is safe and healthy. On this World Liver Day, keep your liver healthy by avoiding these things, which are discussed in the article.

What may surprise you is the fact that there are already some things that are bad for your liver, which are a part of your daily routine. One good example is the refined sugar that you mix in your coffee every morning.

If you are on an unhealthy diet, or consuming too much of antibiotics, it can cause liver damage too. The role of the liver is promoting digestion, gearing up your metabolism and also in eliminating toxins.

Everything that you consume passes through the liver. One needs to adopt a healthy lifestyle and have a balanced diet to maintain a healthy liver. A diet which includes grains, proteins, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and fats should be a part of your healthy liver diet.

Read here to know on the World Liver Day what daily habits can damage your liver.

1. Antidepressants

Those who are on medications for depression must talk to their physician if they observe the slightest hints of liver problems. Irritability, fatigue, etc., are some of the symptoms of taking too much of antidepressants. This is because antidepressants are known to give a tough time to the liver, as they contribute to the highest risk for hepatotoxicity, which are monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitors, tricyclic/tetracyclic antidepressants, nefazodone, and so on.

2. Soft Drinks

The problem with soft drinks is that they contain artificial sweeteners. Most of them are also carbonated drinks, which means that they contain carbon dioxide. Well, both of them aren't so healthy for your liver. The fructose found in most types of sugar may damage the liver and cause insulin resistance.

3. Packaged Food

Most of the packaged food that you are addicted to is filled with trans-fats which are not good for the health and your liver. French fries, chips and burgers are a poor choice that will prevent from keeping your liver healthy. Consuming too many foods that are high in saturated fat can make it harder for your liver to do its job. Over time, it may lead to inflammation, which in turn could cause scarring of the liver that is known as cirrhosis.

4. Salt

Research suggests that a diet high in salt can also lead to fatty liver disease. Excess intake of salt contributes to liver damage in adults and develops embryos. An increased amount of salt intake is linked to high blood pressure, which is a major cause of heart disease and stroke. Also, too much of salt can lead to changes in the liver cells linked to fibrosis. So, decrease the amount of salt in your meals.

5. Junk Foods

Fast foods are surely among the worst unhealthiest foods for your liver. Fried foods should be avoided due to the fat and sugar content in them. Over time, fast foods may lead to inflammation, which in turn could cause scarring of the liver that is known as cirrhosis. So, decrease the amount of junk foods that you have per day.

6. Obesity

Excess weight can also increase the risk of suffering from fatty liver disease. Obesity heightens the risk of developing several chronic diseases such as type II diabetes, insulin resistance, coronary heart disease, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, gout, gallstones, colon cancer, sleep apnea, and so on. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is the term for a range of conditions caused by the accumulation of fat in the liver. It's usually seen in people who are obese or overweight.

7. Vitamin A Supplements

Do you know vitamin A supplements can damage your liver? Surprised, right? Too much of vitamin A can cause liver damage as well as high doses of niacin. According to the Hepatitis Foundation International, taking excess amounts of vitamin A, also known as retinol, can be highly toxic to your liver and lead to liver damage. Taking more than 3000 micrograms of vitamin A supplements per day is associated with liver toxicities.

8. Sugar

Health experts warn against the consumption of refined sugar, as it may lead to fatty liver disease when consumed in high quantities. The liver uses one type of sugar called fructose to make fat and additional amounts of refined sugar and fructose cause a fatty build-up that can lead to liver disease. Instead, opt for healthier substitutes like organic honey or brown sugar.

9. Vitamin D Supplements

Another toxic fat-soluble vitamin is vitamin D, while vitamin D is essential for providing calcium to the bones. Excess amounts of the vitamin in the form of supplements can cause liver damage. Taking 1250 micrograms or more of vitamin D supplements daily can increase the toxicity. The symptoms associated with excess vitamin D supplementation are nausea, weight loss and irritability. So, reduce your dosage or refrain from taking vitamin D supplements.

10. Red Meat

Though red meat is high in protein, it is high in fats, which can be troublesome for the liver. Red meat contains saturated fats, which contribute to high cholesterol, increased risk of liver disease and heart disease. If your body can't break down red meat properly or you consume a greater than manageable amount of red meat, the waste products can build up in your liver. Approximately, 50 to 75 percent of calories from most red meats actually come from fat. So, reduce the intake of red meat in your diet.

