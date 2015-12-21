Lose Up To 15 kg With One Teaspoon Of This Spice!

FAT burn faster by this Cumin, जीरा home remedy | वज़न घटाना है तो ऐसे खायें जीरा | Boldsky

Cumin, also known as jeera, is an earthy, nutty somewhat bitter spice that is available in India and other countries. Do you know that this spice has got a unique weight loss power too?

You can lose your belly fat within just 20 days by eating cumin regularly. Also, your overall body weight can be reduced after eating cumin on a daily basis.

A research done on cumin for its weight loss abilities on 88 obese women showed that cumin is very effective for weight loss.

It helps burn calories fast by increasing the metabolism rate and digestion. Apart from its weight loss abilities, cumin has got many other health benefits associated with it.

It lowers bad cholesterol, prevents heart attack, increases memory, boosts immunity, treats anaemia, increases digestion, prevents gases and bloating, etc.

In this article, we have mentioned various ways to use cumin for weight loss. Cumin (jeera) is also very effective in reducing belly fat within a matter of just 15 days.

Drink or eat cumin powder on a daily basis to experience a magical result. Read on the article to know how to use cumin for weight loss.