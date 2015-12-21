Lose Up To 15 kg With One Teaspoon Of This Spice!

Cumin, also known as jeera, is an earthy, nutty somewhat bitter spice that is available in India and other countries. Do you know that this spice has got a unique weight loss power too?
You can lose your belly fat within just 20 days by eating cumin regularly. Also, your overall body weight can be reduced after eating cumin on a daily basis.
A research done on cumin for its weight loss abilities on 88 obese women showed that cumin is very effective for weight loss.
It helps burn calories fast by increasing the metabolism rate and digestion. Apart from its weight loss abilities, cumin has got many other health benefits associated with it.
It lowers bad cholesterol, prevents heart attack, increases memory, boosts immunity, treats anaemia, increases digestion, prevents gases and bloating, etc.
In this article, we have mentioned various ways to use cumin for weight loss. Cumin (jeera) is also very effective in reducing belly fat within a matter of just 15 days.
Drink or eat cumin powder on a daily basis to experience a magical result. Read on the article to know how to use cumin for weight loss.
Cumin Weight Loss Drink
Soak 2 tablespoons of cumin seeds in water overnight and boil the seeds in the morning. Filter it to remove the seeds and squeeze a half-cut lemon to this. Drink it on an empty stomach every morning for 2 weeks for quick weight loss.
Cumin Powder With Yoghurt For Weight Loss
Cumin can be consumed in many forms for weight loss. Mix one teaspoon of cumin powder with 5 grams of yogurt and have it daily.
Other Ways To Use Cumin For Weight Loss
The other ways of eating cumin are to mix 3 grams of cumin powder in water with few drops of honey and later drink it. Make a vegetable soup and add one teaspoon of cumin in it. Add it to plain brown rice that not only enhances its flavour but also increases its weight loss properties.
Losing Weight With Lemon, Ginger And Cumin
This is one of the effective weight loss cumin recipes. Both ginger and lemon increase the weight loss ability of cumin seeds. To make this weight loss dish, grate a ginger and boil carrots and other veggies in water. Sprinkle some cumin powder, lemon juice, grated ginger over the vegetables and have them for dinner.
Cumin Melts Belly Fat
Cumin helps to burn extra calories and melts belly fat as well. The nutrients and antioxidants present in cumin seeds can increase metabolism, and thus help our body to burn calories and melt belly fat fast.
Cumin Increases Digestion And Prevents Gases
Cumin also helps in proper digestion of foods, and thus prevents gases. Bloating and flatulence are common issues that are caused by indigestion of food. Cumin prevents the accumulation of gases in the stomach and intestines by helping in complete digestion of foods.
Prevents Heart Attack Also
Cumin also stops the absorption of bad fats and cholesterol in the body through foods. Therefore, cumin aids in weight loss and also reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke.
